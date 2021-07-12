Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Buick Grand National moves up on ClassicCar.com search list

By Larry Edsall
Posted by 
ClassicCars.com
ClassicCars.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People searching for collector vehicles on the ClassicCars.com Marketplace website were particularly interested in Buick Grand Nationals during June, according to listings released today by the website. The Grand National, representing Buick’s final generation of Detroit muscle cars, was produced as an option package on the Buick Regal, and then...

journal.classiccars.com

Comments / 0

ClassicCars.com

ClassicCars.com

Phoenix, AZ
217
Followers
2K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal is the go-to daily automotive news and information source for nearly half a million passionate classic vehicle enthusiasts. Recognized as one of America's most influential automotive blogs, The Journal is known for accurate reporting, insightful analysis and thought-provoking opinion by a team of respected automotive journalists. Our editorial team combs North America, providing coverage from major auctions, museums, car shows, races and everywhere automotive enthusiasts congregate.

 https://journal.classiccars.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buick Regal#Classiccar Com#Buick Grand Nationals#The Grand National#Ford#Journal#Toyota#Dodge Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Rare Combination 1957 Ford Courier Wagon Is A Show Winner

Put this E-code panel wagon in your collection. Back in 1932, a car-based panel van first appeared in the Ford line, purpose-built for delivery use. Over the next few decades, there were would be several variants of the panel wagon, but the basic formula would remain the same throughout the 25-some-odd year run. The all-steel Ford wagon was a complete hit with people who owned businesses, especially in retail, and merchants alike for its utility without all of the bulk of a more traditional van or truck. This particular example represents this trend very well, and is a rare car, amongst rare cars.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Secret Salvage Yard Is Full Of American Classic Cars

If there’s one thing we love as much as a mysterious secret it’s a bunch of old Fords, GMs, and Mopars with plenty of original equipment. While it’s great to see such vehicles with shiny paint and gleaming chrome, field finds can still be amazing to view, which is exactly what we have in the following video. However, don’t think you’ll just be able to make an offer to the owner of all these wonderful vehicles because their identity as well as the location of this property will remain a mystery.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra With 16 Miles Sparks Major Bidding War

Low-mile Ford Mustang examples built in modern times have been coming out of the proverbial woodwork recently, likely due in part to the fact that the collector car market is on fire. The latest is this pretty amazing 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra up for grabs at Bring a Trailer. The ultimate Fox Body (save for the Cobra R) has always been a desirable machine, but this one has already reached ludicrous territory with a high bid of $105k (as of this writing) with six full days to go in the auction.
Home & GardenPosted by
Motorious

1969 Ford Shelby Mustang GT 500 Wants You To Bring It Home

1969 was an incredible year for the American muscle/pony car era, with such legends as the Charger, Challenger, Camaro, and, of course, the Ford Mustang being produced at this time. This rise in quality gifted the American automotive community multiple culminations of virtually every technological innovation of the 1960s. Of course, the front runner of this venture was the famous Ford Mustang. With incredible styling to a little help from one of America’s most notable car enthusiasts, Carroll Shelby. Without a shadow of a doubt, the Mustang made 1969 a record-breaking year for both power and sensational styling cues.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Mustang Dream Car Becomes Nightmare After Wreck

Sometimes a car is never the same after an accident, or is there more to this?. Ben Tatman was living the good life when he bought his 2017 Mustang GT, his dream car, last year. However, as it happens to many drivers, he was in an accident last October that landed it in the shop in need of repairs. Crashes and the repairs that follow can test the most patient person on the planet, but there is some reasonable expectation that there will be light at the end of the tunnel, for Ben, that expectation went out the door when nine months rolled on with no Mustang back in his possession.
Carsgmauthority.com

Body Shop Creates Regular Cab Short Box Chevy Silverado Trail Boss

Earlier this week, we featured a unique GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Short Box that had been customized by a wheel shop in Mexico to look like a factory-made Denali. Now the same shop, JC Wheels, is back with yet another unique Regular Cab creation – this time based on the Chevy Silverado 1500.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Roars With Cobra Jet Engine Swap

This Mustang Boss from 1970 has a lot of custom touches to it. One of the most highly desired Mustangs to emerge from the muscle car era is the old-school cool Boss 302. Purpose-built as a Trans Am road-racing qualifier, the Boss Mustang was the brainchild of Larry Shinoda, who is also responsible for the Camaro Z28 as a former GM employee. One of his first efforts with the Blue Oval was the successful classic Mach 1. Given a short two-year production run, Ford only built 1,628 Boss 302 Mustangs for 1969 and 7,013 cars for 1970. This incredible example of a 1970 Boss 302 Ford Mustang has had a few upgrades and is a great example to start your collection. This particular example shares a 44 year history with the owner.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Silverado Loses A Wheel In Epic Drifting Fail

There will always be overconfident, yet incompetent, drivers who want to show off in front of the cameras in car meet events, often ending in disaster and a hefty repair bill. We've lost count of the number of Mustangs that have crashed at car meets, but this time a Chevrolet Silverado has been sacrificed after someone thought it would be a good idea to try and drift on the street. Perhaps he was inspired by Ken Block's tail-happy Hoonitruck that starred in Gymkhana 10.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Nearly New 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heads To Auction

Though the newer GT500 is far more powerful and capable than the old, S197-based version, there’s no denying the fact that they’re still awesome cars. Some would argue better, even, thanks to the S197 GT500’s solid rear axle and proper manual transmission that hearken back to the old days, leaving an impression on everyone the day it launched years ago. Thus, it’s a safe bet that this stellar 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 currently up for grabs at Cars & Bids will attract plenty of attention from eager bidders in the coming days.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Custom-Built 1964 Ford F-750 Dually Is One Cool Vintage Hauler

Ford began producing medium-duty trucks way back in 1948, slotting in between its light-duty pickups and heavy-duty haulers. Those trucks – the F5 and F6 – were eventually renamed the F-500 and F-600, and in the 1960s, the F-700 and F-750 joined the automaker’s medium-duty lineup. This custom 1964 Ford F-750 up for sale at Racing Junk is a fine example of that breed, but it’s also quite different than anything that rolled off a Blue Oval assembly line.
Carsspotlightepnews.com

Ford brings back a legend – the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach1

Let’s take a brief drive down memory lane for just a moment. It’s 1969, Woodstock was happening, we just landed on the moon, Joe Namath and the Jets won the Super Bowl, and the Ford Mustang Mach 1 was thundering down the streets with its 428 Cobra Jet V8 engine and Magnum 500 wheels. Times were definitely different back then. Today, we have entrepreneurs building their own space ships and flying into space, a 43-year old quarterback leading his team to the Super Bowl and the Mustang, well, it’s still around. In fact, the Mach returned last year, but as an electric vehicle and called the Mustang Mach-E. While impressive, the Mach-E is a far cry from the Mach 1 of 50 years ago. But if you’re one that still has gasoline running through your veins, you’ll be happy to hear that for 2021, Ford has brought back the Mach 1 – and in the form that we originally remembered it.
Carsautotrader.com

Autotrader Find: 1990 Dodge Ramcharger with 50,000 Miles

Today’s Autotrader find would make a great option for someone wanting a used vintage SUV in good working order but lacking the budget for a showroom-quality car. Here we’re highlighting a 1990 Dodge Ramcharger in great shape with low miles. You don’t come across these very often. The 1980s and...
CarsEllsworth American

On the Road Review: Ford Mustang Mach 1

It was April 17, 1964, at the New York World’s Fair, that Ford introduced one of its most popular cars of all time, as well as creating a whole new genre for enthusiast driving — long hood/short deck pony cars. With over 10 million sold worldwide since, with an incredible...
CarsTom's Guide

Chevy Camaro will reportedly be reborn as all-electric, four-door sedan

The internal combustion engine is on the way out, and automakers know that. Chevrolet in particular knows it, and rumor is that one of its next moves will be to electrify the ailing Camaro brand as a four-door performance sedan (via Automotive News) That makes total sense, when you think...
CarsJalopnik

Hemi Dodge Charger Pickup Kit Puts The Bed On The Ground Like Its Future Owner

U.S. enthusiasts have long yearned after the forbidden fruit of international utes, now suffering a drought of local comparable cars pairing the utility of a pickup bed with the footprint of a sedan left by the collapse of the El Camino and Subaru Baja markets long ago. Now, a kit attempts to keep the dream alive, this time with the Dodge Charger.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1970 Ford Torino Cobra 429 SCJ Drag Pack For Sale

The Ford Torino Cobra was all new for the 1970 model year. It had gotten a facelift and revised bodywork, a blacked-out grille, hood, and hood pins. It came with a potent 360-horsepower Thunder Jet V8 and a four-speed Toploader transmission with a Hurst shifter and T-handle standard. But with the correct options, it could be so much more.
CarsTop Speed

What If Ford Slapped The Thunderbird Name On A Mid-Engined Competitor to the Chevy C8 Corvette?

Ford might be cooking up a new mid-engined car, and that means the C8 Corvette could be in danger. Ford versus Chevrolet is one of the most epic automotive rivalries we’ve come to witness. You’re probably familiar with the Mustang vs Camaro, or F-Series vs Silverado rivalries, but now an even older Ford vs Chevy rivalry could be resurrected. The mid-engine C8 Corvette is currently GM’s pride and joy and Ford doesn’t have anything to compete against it. At least not at this price range, as the Ford GT is way more expensive and produced in much lower numbers. However, it seems this might change very soon, as the Blue Oval was spotted testing a C8 on their home turf, in Dearborn.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Second Chance 1970 Ford Mustang Tribute Boss

Sometimes what makes a car special is not so much the name but the story behind it. In March of 1970, Ford produced a white SportsRoof Mustang two days ahead of schedule. According to a 2019 Marti Report, the car had a 302-4V Boss V8 engine under the hood, a 4-speed close-ratio manual transmission, and a Traction-Lok rear end. Inside was a blue vinyl interior and the Mustang was well equipped with power steering, an AM radio, and a Tachometer. While this information may be credible, because after all, it is all in the Marti Report, the issue is that the VIN on this car is a new VIN issued by the state of Oklahoma and comes with a letter that describes the seemingly Boss Mustang as “some form of reproduction.” That being said, this information doesn’t really make the car less valuable because the story behind the car is nothing short of fascinating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy