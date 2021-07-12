Buick Grand National moves up on ClassicCar.com search list

Let’s take a brief drive down memory lane for just a moment. It’s 1969, Woodstock was happening, we just landed on the moon, Joe Namath and the Jets won the Super Bowl, and the Ford Mustang Mach 1 was thundering down the streets with its 428 Cobra Jet V8 engine and Magnum 500 wheels. Times were definitely different back then. Today, we have entrepreneurs building their own space ships and flying into space, a 43-year old quarterback leading his team to the Super Bowl and the Mustang, well, it’s still around. In fact, the Mach returned last year, but as an electric vehicle and called the Mustang Mach-E. While impressive, the Mach-E is a far cry from the Mach 1 of 50 years ago. But if you’re one that still has gasoline running through your veins, you’ll be happy to hear that for 2021, Ford has brought back the Mach 1 – and in the form that we originally remembered it.