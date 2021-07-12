Cancel
Winchester, KY

Saving Limbs and Lives: Clark Regional Medical Center, Honors Patient with Wound Care Hero Award

By Special to The Winchester Sun
Winchester Sun
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinchester, KY (July 9, 2021) – The Center for Wound Care at Clark Regional Medical Center (CRMC) recently presented its inaugural ‘Wound Care Hero Award’ to LaVonna Tipton for demonstrating exceptional fortitude during treatment despite challenging circumstances. The award honors wound care patients who are positive, inspirational, compliant and show an extraordinary commitment to treatment.

