Saving Limbs and Lives: Clark Regional Medical Center, Honors Patient with Wound Care Hero Award
Winchester, KY (July 9, 2021) – The Center for Wound Care at Clark Regional Medical Center (CRMC) recently presented its inaugural ‘Wound Care Hero Award’ to LaVonna Tipton for demonstrating exceptional fortitude during treatment despite challenging circumstances. The award honors wound care patients who are positive, inspirational, compliant and show an extraordinary commitment to treatment.winchestersun.com
