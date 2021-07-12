Cancel
Breaking Bad Creator Vince Gilligan, Sony Pictures TV Extend Deal

Cover picture for the articleBetween AMC's Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and Netflix's sequel film El Camino, franchise creator Vince Gilligan and Sony Pictures Television have had wonderfully creative 15 years together- and now it sounds like it's going to last a little longer. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Gilligan has signed an "eight-figure" overall deal with the production company. "Recently I was talking to my excellent agents (at ICM Partners,) and they reminded me my current deal was at its end. I pondered my options for maybe twenty seconds, then decided to re-up," Gilligan said in a statement. "It was a no-brainer: Sony is very generous to me, they've been a great place to work and I like everybody there, from Tony Vinciquerra, Jeff Frost, and Jason Clodfelter on down. Also, having put in fifteen years already, I'm only a decade shy of receiving a gold Walkman." The deal will keep Gilligan on Better Call Saul through its sixth and final season, and also covers a project he has in development through his company High Bridge Productions.

CelebritiesOk Magazine

Bryan Cranston Asks Public To Pray For Bob Odenkirk After His On-Set Collapse

Bryan Cranston is asking his fans to send pal Bob Odenkirk some love and prayers after he collapsed on set. Cranston addressed his Breaking Bad costar's tragic incident — which happened on Tuesday, July 27, while on the set of prequel series Better Call Saul — on Instagram but remained coy about what caused his sudden collapse.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 July 2021: LeVar Burton Debuts; A Sunny Pay Day

Hate to be so emotional. I didn't mean to get physical. But when he pulled in and revved it up, I said, "You call that a pickup truck?" And in the moonlight, I throwed him down, all kickin' and screamin' and rollin' around. A little piece of a bloody tooth, just so you know I was thinking of you. Just so you know…. the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Kings of Leon (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your Thursday edition of our daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our welcomed newbies this round include a Mary Hartman remake, What If…? star Jeffrey Wright talking The Watcher, a double dose of concern for Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, Evil star Michael Emerson reflects on Lost, Dave Bautista is now 'The Streamer", The Orville gets new signage, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day is looking for some sweet TikTok money, and Jeopardy! guest host LeVar Burton makes not-so-great gameshow history. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who are Bob Odenkirk’s children?

ACTOR Bob Odenkirk is best known for his role as crooked lawyer Saul Goodman on the ABC series Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul. Odenkirk, 58, received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Saul Goodman. Who are Bob Odenkirk's children?
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Why did Bob Odenkirk collapse?

ACTOR Bob Odenkirk is said to have collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul and was rushed to hospital. The popular spin-off show from Breaking Bad is currently filming its sixth and final series. Why did Bob Odenkirk collapse?. Odenkirk, 58, reportedly collapsed at the Sony lot while filming...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Bob Odenkirk’s net worth?

THE Better Call Saul actor may rake it in as a shady lawyer on TV, but how much does he make in real life?. Bob Odenkirk is most known for his appearances on Breaking Bad, but before that, he was a comedy writer for shows like Saturday Night Live. What...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

David Cross, Bryan Cranston and More Support Bob Odenkirk After Hospitalization: ‘He Will Get Through This’

After Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized after collapsing on the set of “Better Call Saul” on Tuesday, several of his previous co-stars and thousands of his fans on social media wished him well. The sixth and final season of the popular AMC drama, which is a spinoff of the hit series “Breaking Bad,” is currently in production in New Mexico. After Odenkirk collapsed, crew members immediately called an ambulance and he was rushed to a hospital. The cause of his collapse was not disclosed. David Cross, who co-created and co-starred in the HBO sketch comedy show “Mr. Show With Bob and David” with...
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Breaking Bad' actor Bob Odenkirk hospitalized

Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): Actor Bob Odenkirk was immediately taken to a hospital after he collapsed on the set of 'Better Call Saul' show on Tuesday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Odenkirk was filming the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff series in New Mexico when he collapsed.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Echoes: Matt Bomer Joins Michelle Monaghan In Netflix Thriller Series

Matt Bomer will be on Netflix user screens in the seven-episode limited series Echoes, a mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina (played by Michelle Monaghan) who share a dangerous secret. Matt's previous and current work has expanded from multiple seasons of American Horror Story (including American Horror Stories) and HBO Max's Doom Patrol, as well as his original days on Guiding Light and later White Collar.
Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Bob Odenkirk stable after collapsing on Better Call Saul set

Bob Odenkirk collapsed after suffering a “heart-related” incident while on the set of his TV series Better Call Saul, his representatives have confirmed. In a statement, they reassured fans that Odenkirk is now stable, thanked everyone for their well-wishes, and asked for privacy while the Breaking Bad star recovers. “We...
Celebritiesstarradiovegas.com

Bob Odenkirk Receives Well-Wishes From ‘Breaking Bad’ Co-Stars

Bob Odenkirk’s Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have sent well wishes to the actor after he collapsed on the set of his TV show Better Call Saul. The 58-year-old collapsed while filming the final season in New Mexico due to a “heart-related incident,” representatives for the actor told CNN yesterday (July 28), adding that he was in a stable condition.
Celebritiestvinsider.com

Bryan Cranston Asks Fans to ‘Send Positive Thoughts’ to Bob Odenkirk

Bryan Cranston is showing his support for Breaking Bad costar and friend Bob Odenkirk after the actor reportedly collapsed on the set for Better Call Saul‘s final season. The 58-year-old performer was taken to a hospital but no further information about his condition has been announced at this time. Since the news broke, many of Odenkirk’s colleagues past and present have voiced their well wishes for his recovery and the latest is Bad‘s main guy.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

Every Scripted TV Series from BIPOC Creators or Showrunners in 2021-2022

An October 2020 UCLA Hollywood Diversity study — which focused on broadcast, cable and streaming programming for the previous two television seasons — reported that, when it comes to racial diversity in television industry jobs, while Black, indigenous, and other people of color (BIPOC) creatives continue to make incremental gains, positions at the highest ranks and behind the camera still elude them. The group is not represented proportionately to their share of the U.S. population overall, even though audiences continue to show interest in programming with talent that represents the nation’s diversity.
WWEPosted by
Primetimer

Vince McMahon will be the subject of a scripted series from WWE and Blumhouse TV

The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon will mark the first scripted portrayal of the WWE's longtime chairman and CEO. The limited series, which doesn't yet have a streaming or network home, will delve into the WWE in the 1990s, when it was known as the WWF and was accused of supplying steroids to its wrestlers. "In 1994, the U.S. government indicted McMahon for allegedly supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent," according to Deadline. "McMahon, with his liberty at stake, two school-aged children at home and with WWE on the brink of bankruptcy, refused to take a plea deal. Ultimately, McMahon stood trial and was acquitted unanimously by a jury of his peers and went on to build a multi-billion-dollar global sports entertainment empire." McMahon will serve as executive producer along with Blumhouse's Jason Blum and Kevin Dunn, the WWE's executive producer and chief of global television distribution. Last week, Blum tweeted a picture of himself at WWE headquarters posing in front of a statue of the wrestler The Ultimate Warrior. This is the second TV project Vince McMahon is working on in which he'll be the main subject. McMahon is also developing a Netflix docuseries on his life with Bill Simmons.
WWEbleedingcool.com

Blumhouse TV, WWE Teaming for Vince McMahon/Steroid Scandal Series

Can you hear it? That sound that keeps growing louder? That's the sound of everyone on social media collectively stumbling over themselves to be the first to start offering their oh-so-serious "casting suggestions" for this one. On Monday, Blumhouse Television and the WWE announced that the life and times of WWE main man Vince McMahon will be coming to the small screen in the scripted limited series The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon. Based on what was released about the project, the series will delve into WWE during the 1990s and examine Rupert Murdoch's New York Post and its allegations against McMahon regarding steroid abuse- soon capturing the attention of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York. In 1994, McMahon would be indicted for allegedly supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent- eventually being acquitted.

