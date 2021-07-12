Breaking Bad Creator Vince Gilligan, Sony Pictures TV Extend Deal

Hate to be so emotional. I didn't mean to get physical. But when he pulled in and revved it up, I said, "You call that a pickup truck?" And in the moonlight, I throwed him down, all kickin' and screamin' and rollin' around. A little piece of a bloody tooth, just so you know I was thinking of you. Just so you know…. the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Kings of Leon (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your Thursday edition of our daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our welcomed newbies this round include a Mary Hartman remake, What If…? star Jeffrey Wright talking The Watcher, a double dose of concern for Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, Evil star Michael Emerson reflects on Lost, Dave Bautista is now 'The Streamer", The Orville gets new signage, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day is looking for some sweet TikTok money, and Jeopardy! guest host LeVar Burton makes not-so-great gameshow history. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.