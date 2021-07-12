Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Ultimate Sgt. Slaughter Revealed For Mattel Creations

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE and toy fans were greeted by some interesting news this past weekend. Mattel Creations is becoming their version of Hasbro Pulse, offering unique collaborations and exclusives for figure collectors of all their brands. However, we all know their bread and butter is WWE. They are revealing what would have been their SDCC exclusives this week, starting today with the reveal of the Ultimate Sgt. Slaughter. This Ultimate Edition comes with Sarge's entrance gear, multiple swappable hands, and such and is all housed in throwback packaging to look like the old-style LJN figures. There will even be random fans who are sent a rare black LJN style cardback, so expect people to buy multiples. Check it out below.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattel Creations#Combat#Wwe Ultimate Sgt#Hasbro Pulse#Sdcc#The Ultimate Sgt#Ljn#Wwe Champion#The Cobra Clutch#Camel Clutch#Universe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Konnor Reveals That He Officiated Sasha Banks’ Wedding

Former WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension officiated Sasha Banks’ real-life wedding. During a recent appearance on “Da Call Up Podcast”, Konnor commented on becoming a notary. He said,. “For whatever reason, I wanted to become a notary. So I got my notary license, and my wife became an officiant...
WWEPWMania

Photo: Becky Lynch Changes Hairstyle To WWE Look

Becky Lynch has been sporting a darker, more natural look while away from WWE to give birth to her daughter with Seth Rollins back in December. But now Lynch’s hairstylist, Audi Leingang of the Revival Mane salon in East Moline, Illinois, has revealed that she just changed her hair back to the bright orange look she had while competing as a WWE Superstar.
TV & VideosComicBook

Mattel Reveals Masters of the Universe Masterverse Revelation, Mega Collabs, and Hot Wheels Exclusives

With Masters of the Universe: Revelation hitting Netflix soon, there's more hype around the franchise than ever, and Mattel has a trio of new Comic-Con exclusive releases that fans of the franchise are going to love. To celebrate Comic-Con@Home Mattel has revealed new MOTU Hot Wheels, MEGA Collabs, and Masterverse releases, providing something for just about every fan. Things kick off with the Mastervese Revelation Scare Glow figure, which will come with all the articulation you expect and glow in the dark head and skeleton, as well as special LED packaging, and you can get an up-close look starting on the next slide.
TV SeriesComicBook

Something Is Killing The Children Spinoff Series House of Slaughter Revealed (Exclusive)

Those who have been reading BOOM! Studios' Something Is Killing The Children know of the fabled Order of St. George, and now it is going to get a new spotlight in an ongoing series. We can exclusively reveal House of Slaughter, a new series that will focus on the stories outside of Erica Slaughter's adventures, and at the helm is co-creator James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth), co-writer Tate Brombal (Barbalien), illustrator and co-creator Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades), and artist Chris Shehan (The Autumnal). You'll explore the inner workings and secret history of the Order that made Erica into the monster hunter she is today, and it all kicks off this October.
WWEPWMania

New WWE Trademark Filing Revealed

WWE filed to trademark “Complaining Is Not Conversation” earlier this month. There’s no word yet on what the term will be used for, but WWE made the filing on July 16. The following two use descriptions were included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:. “Entertainment services,...
ShoppingTheHDRoom

GI Joe Ultimates from Super7 Revealed: Pre-Orders Live

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Super7 is expanding their Ultimates line of action figures into Hasbro’s GI Joe line with four figures whose designs are plucked right out of the Sunbow cartoon series. Wave 1 of...
Businessbleedingcool.com

Mattel Creations Is Selling A Bad Robot Figure, JJ Abrams Fans

Mattel Creations is making my dreams come true. Going up for order today is a the latest figure collaboration from Mattel, a Bad Robot figure, mascot of JJ Abrams production company. I have always loved the robot, and looking at the figure they came up with, this is an instant buy for me. He will come with over 24 points of articulation, and is made from diecast metal and plastic. He comes housed in a box with so many Mattel and sci-fi toy easter eggs it would make your head spin. You need to check out the latest Mattel Creations figure down below.
WWEWWE

WWE Elite Squad hosts huge virtual Mattel panel for San Diego Comic Con

Are you ready to see the latest additions to the WWE action figure line from Mattel?. Then you won’t want to miss a special WWE Elite Squad panel tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on the Comic-Con International YouTube channel!. This year’s virtual panel, part of San Diego Comic...
WWEringsidenews.com

First Look At New WWE SmackDown Entrance Set Revealed

WWE is rolling out new sets as they bring back fans and hit the road once again. The company isn’t going to bring a small set on tour either, because this new setup is quite massive. We previously reported that the new set for SmackDown will include a giant tron....
WWErealsport101.com

WWE 2K22 sponsoring SummerSlam could signal reveal

WWE 2K22 has been relatively light on news as of late, but that could be part of a plan to hold things back until next month's SummerSlam pay-per-view event. With the events now linked, we take a look at what kind of WWE 2K22 reveal could be in store for fans at SummerSlam.
ComicsSuperHeroHype

Marvel Legends What If…? Wave Mixes Animated and Realistic Styles

Marvel Legends What If…? Wave Mixes Animated and Realistic Styles. Marvel Legends figures typically feature one of two styles. Either they attempt a photo-realistic look with actor likenesses, or they go for comic book style, often reusing generic body parts. They added some animated-style figures from Into the Spider-Verse, but some fans wondered if that exception got made because of Sony. Now, however, there’s an official Marvel Studios animated series, and in preparation, Hasbro today revealed a Marvel Legends What If…? wave. It features six characters from the show, along with a more realistic Sylvie from Loki.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

New Dragon Ball Super CG Set Includes More SPRs & Campaign Rare

It's an exciting time for the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. We're right around the corner from the next expansion, Cross Spirits, which will begin to debut at pre-release events one week from now, with the major release going down on August 13th, 2021. Cross Spirits is the fifth set in the Unison Warrior block and the very first set in the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. However, Bandai is clearly looking ahead, as they have now updated their website with information regarding the seventh set in the Unison Warrior block. This untitled set features an intriguing change of pace. Let's take a look at the details.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Apex Legends Releases A New Introduction Video To Seer

Respawn Entertainment has released a brand new trailer for their latest Apex Legends hero Seer to give a better look at them in action. So far they are promoting the character as "a visionary artist and a Legend who fights for outcasts everywhere", and that comes across a little here as you get a better looks t how the character will operate and what skills are at your disposal within the game. Enjoy the video as the character will come to the game on August 3rd.
Beauty & Fashionbleedingcool.com

Boss Fight Studio Reveals Their First The Umbrella Academy Figures

Umbrella Academy is one of those new television series that was a hit that no one was prepared for the demand. This Dark Horse Comics Netflix adaptation bright this nits story of child heroes and added a new family drama twist with remarkable fashion. With the growing popularity, no one really had collectibles out there, with Funko kicking things off first with their Pop Vinyls. Boss Fight Studio did announce that they did acquire the right to make Umbrella Academy action figures, and fans have patiently waiting to see the results.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Take a Look At Mattel's First Pixar Studio Series with Disney's Up

The Pixar Spotlight Series from Mattel is setting up to be one of their coolest collectible franchises for Disney and Pixar fans. The main series has yet to kick off with collectibles featuring iconic characters for The Incredibles, Toy Story, and Wall-E. Mattel did release their very first figure for the upcoming line this year during San Diego Comic Con 2021 with the debut of Series Number 00 featuring Kevin from Disney and Pixar's Up. This rare and elusive bird, also know as Kevin, is back and ready for her close-up as Mattel sent us over one of their incredible Mattel Creations exclusive figures.
Shoppingmouseplanet.com

Disney Stuff - McFarlane Toys: Disney Mirrorverse Collection

Hello MousePlanet! It's the Top 5 guy here dipping back into one of my older series about all that Disney Stuff that we all seem to collect, acquire and accumulate. I spent years writing about all of the various Disney merchandise, collectibles and all sorts of Disney Stuff that has managed to find its way onto the shelves and into the drawers of this house. It's been a while since I wrote about it, but that in no way shape or form means that I've given up on the collecting end. At times I feel like I have more stuff than ever before. My dear friend Robert always told me that, "You have to rotate your stuff. Keep a bunch of it packed away and every once in a while rotate what you have on display. That way it keeps things fresh looking on your shelves." Robert and I always put a little too much thought into our various collections, but he was right and I'm about due to rotate some things in an out of my visible collection. The problem is, of course, that there's always something new to collect! With Disney being the massive merchandise juggernaut that they are, there's never a shortage of new, cool things to acquire. That's on top of all of the old, cool things that I'm still on the hunt for. Case in point being the collection I'm writing about today, the McFarlane Toys Disney Multiverse Collection.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

New Pokémon Snap Will Be Updated For Free In August

The Pokémon Company revealed this morning they will be releasing a free update into New Pokémon Snap with some cool additions. The update will be released at 6pm PT on August 3rd for the Nintendo Switch and will include a few new beautiful areas to visit, as well as 20 additional Pokémon to discover. While they're not telling us all of the new creatures to find, you can read more from the team about the areas you'll visit below, and see a new trailer highlighting them.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Black Panther: War For Wakanda Comes To Marvel's Avengers Mid-August

Square Enix revealed today that their next expansion for Marvel's Avengers, Black Panther: War For Wakanda, will be released next month. The expansion will bring with it the third new playable character in Black Panther, along with two new villains, a brand-new environment in the Birnin Zana Outpost, two new solo or multiplayer Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions, and more additions as this will be the biggest content drop for the game since launch. We got the rundown of details from the team below along with info on an All-Access Weekend kicking off today. The expansion will be a free update for all players who own the core game, as it will be released on August 17th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy