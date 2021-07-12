WWE Ultimate Sgt. Slaughter Revealed For Mattel Creations
WWE and toy fans were greeted by some interesting news this past weekend. Mattel Creations is becoming their version of Hasbro Pulse, offering unique collaborations and exclusives for figure collectors of all their brands. However, we all know their bread and butter is WWE. They are revealing what would have been their SDCC exclusives this week, starting today with the reveal of the Ultimate Sgt. Slaughter. This Ultimate Edition comes with Sarge's entrance gear, multiple swappable hands, and such and is all housed in throwback packaging to look like the old-style LJN figures. There will even be random fans who are sent a rare black LJN style cardback, so expect people to buy multiples. Check it out below.bleedingcool.com
