Stumler could follow Lilley as national player of the year

By Larry Vaught
Winchester Sun
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSetter Madison Lilley not only led Kentucky to a national volleyball championship, the first in school history, but was also the national player of the year last season. Could Alli Stumler be a legitimate contender for national player of the year for UK during the upcoming season? She had 26 kills on 51 total attacks — a .471 hitting percentage — in UK’s 3-1 win over Texas in the national title game and was spectacular during the entire NCAA Tournament.

