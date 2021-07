Miami-based, Cuban-born artist Carlos Estevez will offer new work at downtown Redwood City's Art Kiosk starting this week. His installation, The Flying Dreams, "is a complex juxtaposition of symbols. Exotic handmade papers from around the world coupled with the artist's detailed drawings and collages transform the artwork into an ethereal flying creature merging from the beauty and ingenuity of a multi-eyed butterfly to a crude flying machine," according a press release from Fung Collaboratives, which curates the project (financial supporters include the Redwood City Improvement Association, the Redwood City Arts Commission, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative).