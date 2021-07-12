How Will Bank Earnings Pair Up With Much Anticipated CPI?

PARKERSBURG — United Bankshares Inc. has reported earnings for the second quarter and first half of 2021. Earnings for the second quarter of 2021 were $94.8 million, or 73 cents per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $52.7 million, or 44 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Earnings for the first half of 2021 were $201.7 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $92.9 million, or 84 cents per diluted share, for the first half of 2020. Second quarter 2021 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.41%, 8.69% and 14.95%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 0.87%, 5.40% and 9.58%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020.