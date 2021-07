2020 Record: 3-6 All-time series: 11-2 Florida State. A classic quarterback battle is brewing in Tallahassee. McKenzie Milton has entered as a redshirt senior hoping to make an impact after a leg injury knocked him out of college football back in 2018. Jordan Travis who wasn’t especially outstanding for the ‘Noles will try to keep his starting spot. Regardless of who wins, the bigger question mark comes at wide receiver. Mike Norvell still needs to figure out who’ll catch their passes. Ontario Wilson is back for his 4th season with the team. Wilson led the team in receiving yards last season with just a measly 382 yards. This FSU offense will need to figure out its aerial attack before it makes any kind of leap.