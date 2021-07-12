Cancel
Dallas, TX

2021 MLB draft central: See where local high school and college athletes were selected and more!

By SportsDay Staff
Dallas News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is your one-stop shop for all things 2021 MLB draft. Find local high school and college athletes who were selected, as well as some stories on local players. Notable: In a draft flush with high school shortstops, Lawlar was the second off the board, following Marcelo Mayer, who was drafted fourth by the Boston Red Sox. Lawlar, the 2021 Dallas Morning News Baseball Player of the Year, has long been thought of as a top prospect in the 2021 MLB draft. This past season he showed why. Lawlar finished his senior season hitting .412 with six home runs and 37 RBIs. He also went 32 for 32 on stolen base attempts, flashing speed and ability that’s rare at the high school level.

