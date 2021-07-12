LM Police calls June 24 - July 7

Included in the Wayzata police reports for June were these incidents:. One missing person, three abandoned vehicles, two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury, 18 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, five hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, six reports of fire or smoke, 12 fire alarms, 12 reports of hazardous road conditions, 57 other medical calls, one medical alarm, 14 wellbeing checks on adults, four wellbeing checks on juveniles, one mental health issue, one verbal domestic incident, five civil matters, 20 reports of disturbances, 17 reports of suspicion, two scam or fraud attempts, two fireworks complaints or warnings, three miscellaneous juvenile problems, 25 driving or traffic complaints, 103 house or business checks, two noise violations, 15 animal complaints or checks, four calls to assist in adult protection, nine utility problems, 38 calls for public assistance, 16 business alarms, seven home alarms and 17 calls to assist another department.