Marko: Beyond Brave Launches Kickstarter Campaign On July 13th

By Joshua Nelson
bleedingcool.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndependent video game developer Studio Mechka has announced that their 2-dimensional Metroidvania game, Marko: Beyond Brave, will be launching its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign tomorrow, July 13th. The Kickstarter campaign's full funding will allow the developers the ability to create and produce the full game, which they have announced is planned to be released on Steam for PC, as well as the PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights to launch on iOS and Android

Square Enix’s Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights is coming to iOS and Android. According to the game’s reveal trailer, this free-to-play take on the series features turn-based combat and will include a monetization system with loot boxes. Previous Bravely Default characters will also appear in the game. The title is part...
DrinksBrewbound.com

BrewVide Home Brewing Solution Launches Pre-Order on Kickstarter

BrewVide, a home brewing solution, is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter. The campaign is already funded, reaching its $100k goal quicky. What makes BrewVide special? It keeps the fun and craft in brewing with its patent pending technology, while simplifying brew day with a compact and powerful smart device – it significantly reduces the amount of equipment and space needed to brew.
Technologybleedingcool.com

Tempest Chess Clock Officially Launches On Kickstarter

Tempo Games LLC has launched a brand new item into Kickstarter after teasing it for months with the digital Tempest Chess Clock. The unit uses your smartphone, whether it be iOS or Android, along with an app to turn your phone into standard game clock for any game of chess. We recxeievedd one in the mail a short time ago and have been messing with it in a few games with friends now that people ar egetting back out from the pandemic. The app has a lot of awesome featuring for timing that can be applied to several different roles and regulations for game modes of chess.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Guilty Gear Strive Adds First DLC Character Goldlewis on 27th July

The first DLC character for Guilty Gear Strive has been revealed, and it's the one and only Goldlewis Dickinson. He's actually a secondary character in the game's story mode, where he wields some rather strange weaponry. Based on this trailer, he's a big, slow fighter with some potential for trickery.
Video Gamespopgeeks.com

Picaresque Roman Launching Kickstarter August 24

Tabletop localization company LionWing has taken a new one under its liony wings..Picaresque Roman (full title Picaresque Roman: A Requiem for Rogues). They’ve announced not only the acquisition, but a late August date for a crowdfunding campaign. Picaresque Roman takes place in a futuristic and very corrupt metropolis simply called...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

New Shadowgate VR Game Announced

A new game in the Shadowgate series has just been announced. As the last game was released back in 2014, this may come as a surprise to many. What’s even more surprising though is that the game will only be available to those with VR gaming setups. This new installment...
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Sega-Themed Picross Game Launches Next Week

Jupiter's Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition comes to Switch on August 5. On August 5, Jupiter will release Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition, a Sega-themed version of their long-running Picross series. First announced in June 2020, this game includes a total of 480 puzzles split between regular Picross and special modes including Clip and Color Picross.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Mortal Shell - The Virtuous Cycle DLC lands on August 18 alongside a Steam release

Publisher Playstack and developer Cold Symmetry have announced that the recently-revealed Mortal Shell - The Virtuous Cycle DLC will launch on August 18 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam, Epic, GOG). This is an expansion with a new roguelike mode, with a new shell and weapon for a different style of gameplay, and it will be priced at $7.99 / €6.99 / £6.99.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Kitaria Fables: gameplay trailer and developer walkthrough

PQube have shared a brand new trailer for Kitaria Fables, the cute action-adventure game developed by Twin Hearts and released in about two months in Europe and North America. It gives us a good look at the gameplay of this paw-tastic game!. Here’s the trailer:. Want to see even more...
Video Gamesvrscout.com

Classic Point-And-Click Game ‘Shadowgate’ Coming To VR

The legendary fantasy-adventure franchise has been reimagined for Oculus Quest headsets. Back in the early days of gaming, before big-budget shooters and complex RPGs, there were point-and-click games, digital adventures in which players interacted with the in-game world using a point-and-click interface. 1987’s Shadowgate was one such title, taking Apple...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Back 4 Blood New Open Beta Trailer Showcases Co-Op and PvP Action

A new Back 4 Blood trailer has been shared online today, showing more of the upcoming Open Beta that will be held starting next week. The new trailer, which can be watched below, shows off some of the features players will find in the Open beta, such as the Swarm PvP mode, some co-op action, and more.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Neon White Gameplay Showcase Coming Tomorrow

Since its reveal Neon White has been highly anticipated by fans. The game looking like a combination of Killer 7 and Ghostrunner highlights fast-paced gameplay, quick decision, precision shooting, and an incredible art style. More gameplay is finally set to go live tomorrow. Curious about Neon White? We're premiering our...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Revival: Recolonization is a new post-apocalyptic 4x strategy game

The environment and its laws might alter at critical times in HeroCraft PC’s new game, Revival: Recolonization. Revival is a 4x strategy game set in a post-apocalyptic version of Earth. The planet and its laws can change at critical points, providing a rich and highly replayable experience. The company behind the title has released a trailer today that explains the game’s mechanics and features in depth.
RetailNintendo Insider

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Receives Launch Trailer

Wired Productions and Tomas Sala have shared the launch trailer for The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, which is out on Nintendo Switch next week. This “supercharged and enhanced version” of the original game includes all updates, additional content in The Kraken, The Hunter and Atun’s Folly, and the “significant new expansion,” The Edge of the World.
gamespace.com

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown – Launch Trailer

Developers Falling Squirrel and Creative Bytes Studios have shared the launch trailer for the audio-based action-adventure game The Vale: Shadow of the Crown that places you in the worn leather boots of a blind adventurer. The game will be available on August 19th, 2021, on Xbox and PC via Steam.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Minecraft Dungeons Echoing Void Release Countdown

Here's everything you should know about the next DLC. Minecraft Dungeons meant quite a lot as a project for the team at Mojang. Being one of the first long-term successful gaming spin-offs for Minecraft, it's a proof of concept for something much larger. It's a sign that the Minecraft universe still has much more room to grow.

