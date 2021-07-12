Marko: Beyond Brave Launches Kickstarter Campaign On July 13th

Tempo Games LLC has launched a brand new item into Kickstarter after teasing it for months with the digital Tempest Chess Clock. The unit uses your smartphone, whether it be iOS or Android, along with an app to turn your phone into standard game clock for any game of chess. We recxeievedd one in the mail a short time ago and have been messing with it in a few games with friends now that people ar egetting back out from the pandemic. The app has a lot of awesome featuring for timing that can be applied to several different roles and regulations for game modes of chess.