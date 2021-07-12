Marko: Beyond Brave Launches Kickstarter Campaign On July 13th
Independent video game developer Studio Mechka has announced that their 2-dimensional Metroidvania game, Marko: Beyond Brave, will be launching its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign tomorrow, July 13th. The Kickstarter campaign's full funding will allow the developers the ability to create and produce the full game, which they have announced is planned to be released on Steam for PC, as well as the PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles.bleedingcool.com
