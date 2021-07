The first time it dawned on me that tuna fish might be the greatest weight-loss food ever was about 30 years ago when I first started working as a floor trainer at the Equinox Fitness Club in New York. There was a bodybuilder there who was trying to get in “contest” shape for an upcoming event, and during the two weeks leading up to the contest, I saw the tiny bit of remaining fat he had on his muscular frame virtually disappear. I asked him what he was eating. “Tuna and vegetables,” was the answer.