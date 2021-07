After becoming the most pre-added album in the history of Apple Music, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever is finally here on all platforms. The 16-track sophomore album from the Grammy-sweeping pop star was first announced back in April, and after a string of singles have emerged since, a new era of Billie is upon us. Featuring previous singles “NDA,” “Your Power,” “my future,” and more, Billie’s latest hears the 19-year-old in a brand-new space now two years after the release of her highly successful debut When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go.