Murfreesboro, TN

You'll Love Everything About This Cornbread

WTVF
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersonal chef & caterer Jerod Wilcher made Sour Cream Cornbread with Honey Butter. You're invited to Chef Jerod Wilcher’s pop-up-style restaurant experience at Franklin's Fruit Tea's "The Drinkery Wednesday, July 14 from 2pm-8pm. Each meal comes with a Sour Cream Cornbread topped with Honey Butter. Pre-order online today to guarantee your plate. Pick up will be at "The Drinkery" located at 348A East Castle, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. For more information, go to https://franklinsfruittea.com/.../wednesday-july-14-2021. The Jambalaya Madness Virtual Cooking Class is Friday, July 16th. Get ready to make Jambalaya, Cheddar Bay Biscuits, Cucumber & Tomato Salad and Homemade Vinaigrette. To register for the class click here: https://form.jotform.com/211658824647162.

www.newschannel5.com

