Just In: Priority In-State WR Cameron Miller Commits to Tennessee, Details Decision

A red-hot July on the recruiting trail continues for Josh Heupel's Tennessee program. This time with the addition of four-star, in-state wide receiver Cameron Miller of Memphis Academy of Health Sciences. The touted 6'1", 195lbs in-state wide receiver details his decision to choose the Vols over Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, and others here with Sports Illustrated.

"I just believe Coach Heupel's offense will pave the way for me to be great as a receiver," Miller told VR2 on SI before publicly revealing his decision. "That is why I think Coach's Heupel's offense is the best for me moving forward."

Miller took two trips to Tennessee during the month of June, but the official visit during the final weekend was when the momentum swung fully towards the Vols in his recruitment.

"I kind of started to realize it was the place for me a couple of days after my official visit," Miller said. "The official was important to me to just see the coaching staff and the atmosphere of the students on campus and everyone up there. That was a very important visit."

Miller told his primary recruiter, Tennessee Running Backs Coach, Jerry Mack, on Sunday of his decision to commit to the Volunteers.

"He was very hyped up," Miller said of Mack's reaction. "He was telling me it was going to be a big-time for their program and their offense because of the way Coach Heupel likes to recruits. I think that was very big."

"I think I bring explosion," Miller said of what he brings to Rocky Top. "I think I bring what Heupel is looking for in his offense — big plays. I think I have that. Being able to create explosive plays and momentum changes in games. I think I will be very helpful with that, especially with his fast-style offense."

Miller's explosion will be a welcome addition for future signal-caller Tayven Jackson, and the Center Grove (Ind.) quarterback has been in Miller's ear plenty of late.

"Tayven's been on me a lot recently," Miller said of the recruiting effort from Tennessee quarterback commitment Tayven Jackson. "Back a couple of days before the official visit, he started DM'ing and messaging me. I think he is just ready to get to work now. I think he is a really special quarterback from where he is from. I think it is big time for a quarterback like him to get to work with a guy like me."

Now that Miller is firmly in Tennessee's class, he knows how important his peer recruiting efforts will be, and he has sights set on one person.

" I will probably turn it to Isaiah Horton," Miller said of where his efforts will be. "He is another in-state receiver that is big to a guy like me. I think it is very special to be able to recruit another big-time receiver inside the state of Tennessee. I think that is something big."

So what should Tennessee fans expect from Miller?

"I think they should expect a guy from a big city, who wants to bring Tennessee back to where they were a couple of decades ago," Miller said of what the Big Orange faithful can expect of him. "It is something that takes building, but with Coach Heupel's offense, it is something that is going to happen."