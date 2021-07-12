Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Emmys shouldn’t let I May Destroy You, Small Axe, and The Underground Railroad’s groundbreaking achievements be overshadowed

A.V. Club
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit nabbed the Golden Globes for Best Actress and Best Miniseries or TV Film, awards recognition seemed almost inevitable. Soon after its October 2020 premiere, the story of troubled chess prodigy Beth Harmon dominated social media feeds, became the streaming platform’s most-watched scripted limited series, catapulted Anya Taylor-Joy into another level of stardom, and even sparked a renewed interest in the game of chess itself. A few months later, HBO scored its own hotly discussed darling with crime drama Mare Of Easttown, which kept star Kate Winslet and her Delco accent in the spotlight until well after the finale.

www.avclub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halston
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Michaela Coel
Person
Colson Whitehead
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Shaun Parkes
Person
Kate Winslet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Black People#Hbo#Delco#The Television Academy#Amazon Prime Video#Black British#West Indian#Education#Black American#Imdy#Disney#Wandavision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther Sequel Casts I May Destroy You Star

Production on Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a sequel to the hit 2018 movie, is ongoing in Atlanta and a major addition to the cast has just been revealed. Variety reports that actress Michaela Coel, creator and star of the HBO Max original series I May Destroy You, has been enlisted for a part in the film by director Ryan Coogler. The role was not revealed by the trade who said details are locked up. Coel is coming off of four Primetime Emmy nominations for their series including nods for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series as well as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix is adding six new releases this Wednesday that subscribers will want to check out. A trio of original TV series drop today, along with the latest season of a smash-hit network show. Not to mention a couple of fresh movies. Before we get onto those, though, users should also be aware that this is your last chance to catch The Croods, Hurricane (Mission of Honor) and Jeopardy! before they disappear tomorrow.
TV & VideosSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Eight Emmy hopefuls you may not have considered

The Emmy nominations always turn up shows that may not have grazed your screen. Like “Bo Burnham: Inside,” they bear watching before the awards are given out Sept. 19 on CBS. Eight you may have missed:. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime) – Consider this the anti-superhero superhero show. Ruled by a...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Ted Lasso, I May Destroy You, Hacks lead the 2021 Television Critics Association nominees

Now that this year’s Emmy nominations are here, The Television Critics Association (TCA) have also announced the nominees for their 37th Annual TCA Awards. The organization is comprised of over 200 professional television critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada. The TCA presents awards in 13 distinct categories like Drama, Comedy, Miniseries, Youth, News and Information, Reality, and Variety, Sketch or Talk shows.
MoviesWashington Square News

Review: “The Underground Railroad”

Academy Award winning director Barry Jenkins is known for his revealing works about the Black experience — “Moonlight” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.” His most recent endeavor, “The Underground Railroad” is an ambitious mini-series portraying the atrocity of American slavery while studying the timeless phenomenon of human individuality and perseverance.
MoviesPosted by
TVLine

Ted Lasso, Hacks, Mare of Easttown, I May Destroy You

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso leads the nominees for the 37th annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards, which will forego an in-person ceremony once more and instead announce the winners at an as-yet-specified date. The Jason Sudeikis-fronted comedy amassed five nominations from the critics organization, which counts several TVLine staffers among...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Underground Railroad’ & ‘Legendary’ Earn 2021 TCA Awards Nominations

Just days after the Emmy nominations were revealed, the Television Critics Association announced their own nominees for this year’s TCA Awards. Not surprisingly, “Ted Lasso” led all programs with five nods while “Hacks,” “WandaVision,” “I May Destroy You,” and “Mare of Easttown” took four. Netflix led all networks with 15 nominations, although the combined might of HBO and HBO Max earned a whopping 25 overall.
MoviesVanity Fair

A Star-Studded Festival Season Is Finally Taking Shape

As the world cautiously opens back up, so too does awards season. Over the past few days, a flurry of major fall film-festival announcements have trickled in, and with them, the inevitable trail of Oscar buzz that follows. Venice announced its lineup on Monday, filled with stars sure to be gunning for Academy gold; the New York Film Festival has recently announced two key screenings, for films and actors with big ambitions this year.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Black Panther 2 casts I May Destroy You creator/star Michaela Coel in a mystery role... causing fans to question Letitia Wright's part

The cast of Marvel Studios' Black Panther sequel, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is getting larger with the addition of Michaela Coel. The 33-year-old actress/writer, who stars in and created the HBO hit series I May Destroy You, has joined the ensemble cast of the superhero sequel in an unknown role, according to Variety.
CelebritiesDigital Trends

Emmy’s blindspots: actors and series that should have them, but don’t

The Emmys are the gold standard for prime time television, rewarding the best of the best when it comes to both actors and series across every genre. Earning an Emmy is a badge of honor, not to mention that it can lead to higher paychecks for subsequent gigs once an actor has one or more of these under their belt. With many traditional film actors joining the small screen foray of late, achieving an Emmy opens the door for another statue to add to the mantle. For some, winning one might even bring them closer to joining the prestigious group of EGOT winners (those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).
TV & VideosSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

What to stream: More to pursue after 'The Pursuit of Love'

English actress Emily Mortimer has been a screen staple since her film debut in “The Ghost and the Darkness” opposite Val Kilmer and Michael Douglas in 1996. She’s as at home in period pieces like “Elizabeth” as she is in contemporary films like “Lars and the Real Girl” (among many more). Mortimer co-wrote the series “Doll & Em” with co-star Dolly Wells, but the accomplished actress finally makes her directing debut with the three-episode miniseries “The Pursuit of Love,” which debuts July 30 on Amazon Prime.
MoviesVanity Fair

The Genius Who Casts Your Favorite Movie and TV Ensembles

The go-to casting director for everyone from Adam McKay to Aaron Sorkin to Barry Jenkins looks back on her remarkable career. In The Portfolio, Awards Insider speaks with some of this year’s most notable Emmy nominees about their entire body of nominated work. In this entry, we speak with Underground Railroad casting director Francine Maisler, looking for her first win on her third nomination.
MoviesA.V. Club

The “before life” drama Nine Days is a bold vision of the great beyond

The thoughtful and ambitious indie drama Nine Days is writer-director Edson Oda’s debut feature, but it has such a distinct look and feel that it comes across like the work of a more seasoned artist. This is both a plus and a minus. More often than not, it’s better when filmmakers have a point-of-view, a sense of style, and something to say—all of which is undeniably true of Oda. But Nine Days resonates at such a distinct frequency that some may find it hauntingly beautiful (and have found it so, ever since the film debuted at Sundance back in 2020) while others may find it much too blaring.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Netflix's Film Chief Scott Stuber Is Shaking Up Hollywood: 'The Movie Business Is in a Revolution'

Hollywood was in a collective state of shock last month when Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment forged a multiyear deal to make movies for Netflix. Two years ago, the legendary director reportedly opposed the idea that streaming films should qualify for Oscars. The new pact was seen as a sign that the old guard was finally embracing the realities of a shifting business forced to adapt to changing consumer habits.
Deadline

Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, And Barry Jenkins Among AAFCA TV Honors Winners

The African American Film Critics Association has revealed the winners of its 3rd Annual AAFCA TV Honors set to be feted at an in-person celebration on August 21 hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown. Honorees include Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, and Barry Jenkins. “This year’s honorees reflect a healthy variety of...
MoviesDeadline

IFC Films Picks Up Andrea Arnold’s Buzzy Cannes Doc ‘Cow’

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has taken North American rights to Andrea Arnold’s well-received Cannes Film Festival documentary Cow. Cow, which made its world premiere earlier this month in the newly created Cannes Premiere section, reps IFC and Arnold’s second teaming together after her award-winning Fish Tank, which starred Katie Jarvis and Michael Fassbender.

Comments / 0

Community Policy