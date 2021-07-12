Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muncie, IN

Healthy Community Alliance Recognizes Outstanding Partner Contributions

munciejournal.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy John Disher— Annual “100,000 Award” recognizes dedication to improving health and well-being. Muncie, IN— The Healthy Community Alliance of East Central Indiana (HCA) presented its “100,000 Award in Memory of Dr. George Branam” to the Healthy Lifestyle Center during its annual partner meeting on June 17, 2021. The annual award is given to an organization that supports the work of the HCA through outstanding leadership, innovative collaborations and unwavering dedication to improving the health and well-being of our community.

www.munciejournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Delaware County, IN
Government
City
Friendship, IN
Muncie, IN
Government
City
Muncie, IN
County
Delaware County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Exercise#University College#Md#Hca Partner#Hlc#Ball State University#College Of Health#The Purdue Extension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

July 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD)...
Grocery & SupermaketCNN

Walmart will require employees in some stores to wear masks

New York (CNN) — Walmart employees are required to wear masks inside again, regardless of vaccination status, in places with "substantial or high transmission." The new policy is effective immediately, the nation's largest retailer said Friday. Store managers will receive local updates every Monday to determine their facility's necessary protocol.

Comments / 0

Community Policy