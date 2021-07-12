Healthy Community Alliance Recognizes Outstanding Partner Contributions

By John Disher— Annual “100,000 Award” recognizes dedication to improving health and well-being. Muncie, IN— The Healthy Community Alliance of East Central Indiana (HCA) presented its “100,000 Award in Memory of Dr. George Branam” to the Healthy Lifestyle Center during its annual partner meeting on June 17, 2021. The annual award is given to an organization that supports the work of the HCA through outstanding leadership, innovative collaborations and unwavering dedication to improving the health and well-being of our community.