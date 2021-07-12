Cancel
Ole Miss Shortstop Jacob Gonzalez Earns D1Baseball’s Freshman of the Year

hottytoddy.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez was named D1Baseball’s Freshman of the Year on Monday. This season, Gonzalez was also named First Team Freshman All-America honors, joined by teammate TJ McCants, who earned a Second Team Freshman All-America nod. The honors continue to roll in for Gonzalez, who earlier this offseason...

