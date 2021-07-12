Ole Miss Shortstop Jacob Gonzalez Earns D1Baseball’s Freshman of the Year

Https://clemsontigers.com/bridgeman-earns-all-american-recognition-from-ping/. NORMAN, Okla. — Clemson seniors Turk Pettit and Jacob Bridgeman were named 2021 NCAA Division I Ping All-America, as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Pettit was named to the First Team, while Bridgeman earned Second Team honors. Pettit became the second Clemson golfer in history to win the National Championship when he shot a seven-under-par score of 273 over the 72 holes on the par 70 course. The native of Auburn, Ala. joined former Tiger Charles Warren in winning college golf’s greatest tournament, as Warren won the 1997 tournament at Conway Farms outside Chicago, Ill. Pettit’s season included seven top 10 finishes in just eight tournaments, including three top-four finishes. His scoring average of 69.83 is the second-best in school history to Nimmer’s 69.73 in 2018-19. Pettit finished with 11 rounds in the 60s and 15 rounds under par. He shot par or better in 19 of his 25 rounds this year, including all four rounds in the NCAA National Tournament. Pettit was especially impressive in the postseason as he finished 10th at the ACC Championship, fourth at the NCAA Regional, and was medalist at the NCAA National Tournament. He is the fifth different Clemson golfer to finish in the top 10 in all three postseason events in the same year. Bridgeman had a 70.11 stroke average this year, fourth best in the league and 10th best in the nation. He had six top 10 finishes in nine events, including two medalist honors, the season opening Camp Creek Invitational and the Palmetto Intercollegiate. Bridgeman was a big reason Clemson won the ACC Championship in April. He finished fifth in the stroke play competition, then had a 2-0 record in match play, wins over players from NC State and Florida State. He defeated the Seminoles John Pak, the number-one player in the nation at the time and winner of the Fred Haskins Award, 1-up in the championship round. A second-team All-American by Golfweek, Bridgeman is one of six All-ACC players to be named to the Academic All-ACC team. One of the six is Turk Pettit, who won the 2021 National Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club Scottsdale, Arizona. Pettit finished the year with a 69.84 average, second best in Clemson history. He finished 10th at the ACC Championship, fourth at the NCAA Regional and first at the NCAA National, the fifth player in Clemson history to finish in the top 10 in all three postseason tournaments in the same year.