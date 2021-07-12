Here’s your first look at the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded roadmap
Mauer Der Toten, the next Zombies map for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, as well as a wealth of new Warzone content, is coming to the game on July 15. Call of Duty fans, there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. A classic Multiplayer map and new modes are coming to Black Ops Cold War, while Warzone is getting its own new objective mode with Payload – as well as other meta-changing updates.www.vg247.com
