Here’s your first look at the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded roadmap

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMauer Der Toten, the next Zombies map for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, as well as a wealth of new Warzone content, is coming to the game on July 15. Call of Duty fans, there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. A classic Multiplayer map and new modes are coming to Black Ops Cold War, while Warzone is getting its own new objective mode with Payload – as well as other meta-changing updates.

Related
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies map, Mauer der Toten

For the first time in over five months, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies fans have a new round-based map to play. Mauer der Toten went live earlier today. It’s a free-to-play map for anyone who owns Black Ops Cold War—and it’s a lot of fun. It’s a relatively large map with plenty of areas to explore. But one aspect of the map that players will be trying to unlock as quickly as possible is the Pack-a-Punch machine.
Video GamesNME

‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ lets PC players enable trigger haptics

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has quietly added support for trigger haptics on PC, a feature on PS5 controllers that adds more feedback and resistance to trigger inputs. In a recent update to the PC version of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players with PS5 controllers can now enable trigger haptics by navigating to controller settings.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Adds High-Resolution Graphics for PS5

Call of Duty: Warzone got some extra graphics packs not too long ago that made the battle royale game look better on the newer consoles. Now, similar high-resolution graphic packs have been released on the PlayStation 5 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War instead. The catch with these, however, is that they won’t be downloaded automatically anymore, so if you want your game to look better at the expense of some storage space, you’ll have to manually opt into the downloads.
Video GamesGamespot

How To Complete Disco Bunny Easter Egg In CoD: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies Mauer Der Toten

Call of Duty's Season 4 Reloaded update for Black Ops Cold War's Zombies adds the new round-based map Mauer der Toten, and one of the best parts of a new map is discovering all of Treyarch's fun Easter egg surprises. Mauer der Toten lets you get your boogie on with a fun disco bunny Easter egg that works similar to the Coffin Dance Easter eggs found on the Die Maschine and Firebase Z maps.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets Paintball Moshpit and double XP this week

Activision has gone over what’s coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this week. To start with, the previously announced Paintball Moshpit mode makes its debut in the game on Thursday. This new playlist features a mixture of 6v6 respawn modes on the recently introduced Rush map with paintball impact visuals and sound effects. Throwback Moshpit is also returning this Thursday with a collection of 6v6 maps from past Black Ops games, including Nuketown ’84, Raid, Express, Standoff, Hijacked, and Rush.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update fixes issues with Zombies

Treyarch has released a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War that addresses a few issues introduced in the Season 4 Reloaded update. Following the update, the CRBR-S Wonder Weapon will no longer time out if not taken from the safe, Shatter Blast’s damage has been returned to normal, and crashes relating to Outbreak and Tombstone Soda have been fixed. Additionally, the number of Krasny Soldats that spawn at higher rounds has been reduced and Zombies will no longer use their range attack when they shouldn’t.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Headgear piece locations and what does it do in Mauer Der Toten – Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Klaus the Robot from Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies is one of our favorite characters to be introduced in the game yet. He is an American-made robot who has a German personality, and that personality is very sarcastic. We absolutely love him for it. That being said, as you fight around the darkened streets of Berlin, you will come across multiple ways to upgrade him. Here are where you can find the Headgear pieces for him.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

How to get a free Aether Tool in Black Ops Cold War’s Mauer Der Toten

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Four Reloaded update introduced Mauer Der Toten. A new map means there is a new main Easter egg to complete and some smaller ones along the way. If you have played Outbreak, you may have completed the crystal side challenge that allows you to get a free Aether Tool. In Mauer Der Toten, you are able to get a free Aether Tool by completing a short side Easter egg.

