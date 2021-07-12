Here’s your first look at the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded roadmap

Klaus the Robot from Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies is one of our favorite characters to be introduced in the game yet. He is an American-made robot who has a German personality, and that personality is very sarcastic. We absolutely love him for it. That being said, as you fight around the darkened streets of Berlin, you will come across multiple ways to upgrade him. Here are where you can find the Headgear pieces for him.