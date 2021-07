WWE's world champions Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley both have title defenses lined up for Money in the Bank tonight and both have big rumored matches reportedly lined up for SummerSlam next month. But while the pair likely won't cross paths for a while given that they're on separate brands, Paul Heyman and MVP are already putting the wheels in motion for a champion vs. champion bout. Heyman took to Instagram over the weekend to post a statement about Reigns, once again praising him for being the undisputed pillar of WWE. Porter took offense to that, given Lashley's status as WWE Champion over on Raw.