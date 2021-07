While Easter and chocolate may go hand-in-hand, and your child’s highlight may be collecting as many eggs as humanly possible for them to carry, have you considered avoiding the dreaded sugar-high, sticky fingers and chocolate smeared jumpers by opting for a non-chocolate gift for the kids?Firstly a non-chocolate gift will last longer than five minutes, seeing you way beyond Easter Sunday, and secondly there’s no energy crash when the sugar starts to wear off. Win, win.We went on the hunt for the best seasonal gifts that celebrate spring, incorporating traditional Easter motifs such as fluffy rabbits, cracking eggs and adorable...