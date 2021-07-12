Fashion OG Meredith Melling Has Earned Her Stripes
Fashion industry veteran Meredith Melling spent the last year juggling a lot: She’s helped homeschool four children, ages two to 15, and spent months with her husband on the campaign trail as he ran for New York City comptroller. On top of it all, she also led a business through the 2020–2021 retail minefield: Melling is one-third of La Ligne, a clothing brand dedicated to stripes and linear patterns, which she launched in 2015 with her friends and business partners Valerie Macaulay and Molly Howard.www.marieclaire.com
