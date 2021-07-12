Fashion OG Meredith Melling Has Earned Her Stripes

You may feel like you should already have seen And Just Like That, HBO's reboot of Sex and the City, due to the sheer amount of press coverage filming has received. Fans have lined the streets of Manhattan, desperately trying to get a glimpse of their favourite gal pals reuniting. One of the biggest questions of all was, naturally, what Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda's wardrobes would look like, especially since Patricia Field, the show's stylist responsible for all of Carrie's most famous looks, did not sign on for the new series.