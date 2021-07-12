Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Fashion OG Meredith Melling Has Earned Her Stripes

By Sara Holzman
Marie Claire
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion industry veteran Meredith Melling spent the last year juggling a lot: She’s helped homeschool four children, ages two to 15, and spent months with her husband on the campaign trail as he ran for New York City comptroller. On top of it all, she also led a business through the 2020–2021 retail minefield: Melling is one-third of La Ligne, a clothing brand dedicated to stripes and linear patterns, which she launched in 2015 with her friends and business partners Valerie Macaulay and Molly Howard.

www.marieclaire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designers#Fashion Brands#Fashion Trends#Vogue#Re Ligne#L L Bean#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Private Policy will return to in-person runways this September at New York Fashion Week. With two months to go before the show, they unveiled a short and sweet resort collection: just 10 looks, all shot selfie-style by models, photographers, and muses of the brand. Designers Haoran Li and Siying Qu wanted to “showcase the new image of Asian women,” by including style directors, entrepreneurs, and DJs as the models. The selfies also succeed in democratizing the styles. It doesn’t feel like you’re scrolling through a lookbook. You’re just checking your Instagram feed and everyone happens to be wearing the latest Private Policy.
Designers & CollectionsNew York Post

Blogger Sarah Belle’s favorite ‘70s-inspired fashion and home items

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. This content creator’s style is a hybrid of Carol Brady and Kacey Musgraves. Sarah Belle, 27, began her YouTube channel with nearly 350,000 subscribers more than a decade ago. Known as “SarahBelle93x,” she flaunted her signature preppy style that has since evolved from Lilly Pulitzer dresses and bubble statement necklaces.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Think Ahead and Shop These Epic Jackets Before Fall Hits

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This fall, jackets have been reimagined: Bombers come in tweed, capes are quilted in nylon—and Hailey Bieber models them all for Vogue’s August issue in a series of photos styled by none other than Camilla Nickerson.
Designers & Collectionsfangirlish.com

The ‘Her Universe’ Fashion Show is Back!

The pandemic can’t stop the Her Universe Fashion show! That’s right, Her Universe is bringing the show to Comic-Con@Home and you can still be part of it! The show will stream today at 5pm PDT on the Comic-Con@Home YouTube, and the entire Comic-Con@Home collection is available now on the Her Universe website.
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

Tatler cover girl Delphi Primrose makes her fashion party debut

Just weeks after gracing the August issue of Tatler, Delphi Primrose stepped out at her first fashion party alongside beau Freddy Knatchbull. Wearing a tartan tulle dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, the supermodel-in-the-making attended Bulgari’s Serpenti party at The Serpentine Gallery in true Tatler-girl style. Naturally, Primrose showed her support for the Italian jewellery house by donning some impeccable bling; an 18k rose gold necklace encrusted in pavé diamonds from the party’s namesake collection to be precise.
Beauty & FashionGrazia

Carrie Bradshaw Is Re-Wearing Some Of Her Best Fashion Hits

You may feel like you should already have seen And Just Like That, HBO's reboot of Sex and the City, due to the sheer amount of press coverage filming has received. Fans have lined the streets of Manhattan, desperately trying to get a glimpse of their favourite gal pals reuniting. One of the biggest questions of all was, naturally, what Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda's wardrobes would look like, especially since Patricia Field, the show's stylist responsible for all of Carrie's most famous looks, did not sign on for the new series.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Accessorize Any Item With Dior's FW21 Silk Scarves

Back in March, Maria Grazia Chiuri showcased a fairytale-inspired collection for Dior‘s Fall/Winter 2021 season. A variety of silk scarves, which took the spotlight on the runway, have now arrived to accessorize any of your looks. A staple piece for the creative director throughout her childhood, the scarves are reworked...
Designers & CollectionsElle

Tove: Meet Camille Perry And Holly Wright, The London-Based Duo Perfecting The ‘Do It All’ Summer Dress

Each month ELLE UK puts a spotlight on small fashion brands. This month, we speak to London-based Camille Perry and Holly Wright, who founded Tove. Easy. That’s the defining idea behind designers Camille Perry and Holly Wright’s brand Tove, founded in London in 2019. ‘Your dress should work hard, not you,’ says Wright, 39, who met Perry, 44, when the pair held senior positions at Topshop as the heads of buying and design, respectively.
Appareltwincitieslive.com

Cool Summer Style

If you’re looking to beat the heat but still look stylish, Sara Rogers from Mall of America has some looks for you to check out.
Designers & CollectionsFASHION Magazine |

How to Style Loafers – As Seen on the Streets of Paris

Wear them to your next brunch date, gallery hop or virtually anywhere. Ever since Gucci reissued their signature loafers and Prada their platform version, loafers have been having a moment in many parts of the world. Specifically, fashion enthusiasts in Paris recently seem to be exceptionally fond of the classic style, showcasing a variety of ways to wear them. From the typical preppy number to a vibrant refresh, loafers are truly a versatile shoe that’s easy to style and stands the test of time. And once you find the right pair, they can easily become your go-to footwear of choice.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Harper Beckham Just Wore a Dress From Her Mom's Fashion Line

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Harper Seven Beckham is taking a page out of her mother's book and it's already apparent that the 10-year-old is going to follow in her mother's designer shoe-clad footsteps as a fashion connoisseur.

Comments / 0

Community Policy