Ohio State

Ohio crews returning after helping with search and rescue in Surfside condo collapse

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 17 days ago

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(SURFSIDE, Fla.) More than two weeks after the Surfside Condo collapse that killed 94 people in Florida as of Monday, members of Ohio Task Force 1's Urban Search & Rescue team are returning home.

19 News reported that the crew, which spent at least a week helping other search and rescue teams comb through the rubble, is leaving Tuesday and should be back at its headquarters in Vandalia, Ohio, by Thursday. Officials at the site announced last week that no more survivors were left under the mountain of collapsed concrete and steel.

“It is simply impossible for us, as a team, to express our thanks and gratitude for the support we have received from all over the Ohio region," stated OTF spokesperson Phil Sinewe. “The messages of support have been unwavering and vast in number. We thank all of you for your support of our team’s efforts.”

Of the 94 bodies pulled from the former 12-story structure, Cleveland.com reports that 71 have been identified. An additional 31 people have been reported missing but have yet to be found.

“We were looking at a 14-day to 21-day timeframe,” explained Alan Cominsky, the fire chief of Miami-Dade county. He added that the timeline remained “a sliding scale" for much of the recovery process.

Members of the Surfside community gathered on Saturday for a memorial walk to celebrate the progress that the OTF and crews like it had made in the past week Other state-run teams from Florida, Indiana and Pennsylvania are set to continue combing the site looking for missing persons, while crews from Virginia and New Jersey are packing their bags along with the Ohio Task Force.

Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

