WWE

Paul Orndorff dead at 71: WWE Hall of Famer known as Mr Wonderful passes away after battle with dementia and head trauma

By Mollie Mansfield
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 17 days ago

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff has died aged 71 after battling dementia and head trauma.

His son confirmed that Mr Wonderful passed away in an Instagram post on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yaBtC_0aubRaJr00
Paul Orndorff has died Credit: Getty Images

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr," Travis Orndorff wrote.

"He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart.

"He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy."

Alongside the heartfelt caption was a photograph of Travis hugging his dad.

He explained that his father had been battling with dementia, which he believes was caused by chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

The condition happens when someone suffers repeated heat trauma, however, it can only be diagnosed once someone has passed away.

It is not clear if an autopsy has been done yet.

Leading the tributes was fellow wrestler Hulk Hogan who said that he was "slammed" by the news of Orndoff's death on Monday.

"Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news,RIP my brother,love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches,heaven just got even more Wonderful,love U4LifeHH," he wrote.

More to follow...

