Paris Hilton Will Learn How to Cook in Netflix Series ‘Cooking with Paris’

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s hot: Cooking with Paris, Paris Hilton‘s new series inspired by her viral YouTube video of the same name, is headed to Netflix. Cooking with Paris will feature the celeb learning how to whisk, bake, and sizzle in the kitchen with the help of her famous friends. But the Netflix series will feature one major aspect that separates it from most other cooking shows: Hilton doesn’t really know how to cook. At all.

