A South Jersey man has been hit with numerous drug and weapons-related charges and, if convicted, could now be looking at life in prison with millions of dollars in fines. 41-year-old Nicholas Layton of Mount Holly was expected to make an initial appearance Monday after being charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more methamphetamine, three counts of unlawful possession of unregistered firearms, and one count of possession of firearms by a convicted felon, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.