Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

EVGA Ryzen Dark Series motherboard teased by Kingpin

By Kevin Foley
pcinvasion.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of last month’s teaser for the upcoming EVGA Ryzen Dark Series motherboards, a photo of an actual product has been revealed. EVGA’s resident extreme overclocker, Vince “Kingpin” Lucido, teased an image in a post on Facebook. It only reveals the backside of the board, but the Ryzen logo with “DARK” layered on top of it certainly looks sleek. This particular board is presumed to be an X570 and looks like it will be able to support two large graphics cards if desired. No additional details like pricing, exact features, or a release date have been confirmed yet.

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherboard#Evga#X570#Msi#Asrock#Team Blue#Team Green#Radeon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Asus
News Break
Computers
News Break
Facebook
News Break
AMD
Related
Computerstechnewstoday.com

How To Test A Motherboard

In my 30 years of experience as a computer technician, a motherboard is one of the most challenging components to diagnose due to the number of components connected to it. If a motherboard fails, you could have blue screens, freezing, beeps, inability to detect USB drives and other hardware, and more. This guide will teach you how to visually inspect, troubleshoot, and use a multimeter to test your motherboard for failures.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Gigabyte Launches AMD X570S Gaming X Motherboard

Gigabyte today announced another welcome addition to its motherboard lineup in the form of the X570S Gaming X motherboard. Like all X570S motherboards, the Gaming X eschews the active fan cooling on the X570 chipset, giving users some additional peace of mind when it comes to an eventual fan failure. The Gaming X also opens up new options for cost-conscious buyers, since it will slot in below the company's Aorus-branded motherboards based on the same chipset.
ComputersTech Times

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 'Chagall' Teased: MONSTROUS 64 Cores On Zen 3

AMD Ryzen is bringing out the biggest guns for their next-generation Threadripper CPUs. According to a report by WCCFTech, the next-gen Threadripper chips codenamed "Chagall" will feature as much as 64 Zen 3-based cores on the 5990X & 5995WX, both of which are rumored to release next year. The information...
ComputersTechSpot

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

If you have the option of the Ryzen 5 5600X or the 3700X for $300, you should absolutely get the 5600X in our opinion. It’s a lot better right now in games and we expect that still be the case in a few years' time. Or save your money and get the R5 3600 as it still gets the most out of high-end GPUs at 1440p, or if you can wait for the Ryzen 5 5600.
ComputersLiliputing

Mini PCs with Ryzen 5900HX chips are on the way

At least two Chinese PC makers are planning to launch compact desktop computers powered by AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, a 45 watt chip designed for high-performance gaming laptops and mobile workstations. The Morefine S500+ will be available for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign soon, and a “coming soon”...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

$69 Mechanical EVGA Keyboard Has Swappable Switches

The best mechanical keyboards are usually a pricey investment over their membrane counterparts. But a new deal from EVGA is offering the Z15 RGB Gaming Keyboard with hot swappable switches for just $69. That's almost half off this keyboard's MSRP, which is also fairly close to its typical selling price...
Electronicsanandtech.com

AT Deals: MSI MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon WiFi Motherboard At New Low

MSI’s MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon WiFi Gaming Motherboard isn’t exactly a budget board but it is notably beefy with support for 11th Gen i9 Intel processors. As of writing, it’s currently marked down to $323 at Amazon, one of its lowest prices ever since release. This motherboard has a recommended...
Computersinavateonthenet.net

Datapath upgrades VSN400 videowall controller motherboard

Datapath has announced that its VSN400 videowall controller now comes with a new motherboard for improved performance and support for new Intel processors. The VSN400 now supports Intel’s 10th generation Ice Lake Core i5 processor, with an option to upgrade to Intel’s Core i7 or i9 when needed. Users can...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Biostar Racing B560GTQ motherboard and gaming memory

The latest BioStar motherboard takes the form of the Racing B560GTQ and as the name hints is based on the B560 chipset offering full support for the latest Intel 11th generation processors with PCIe 4.0 support. Biostar has also unveiled its new DDR4 Gaming X RGB memory which has been specifically designed to be used with the motherboard and is available in capacities of 8GB and 16GB. “Built-in RGB lighting system brings eye-catching visual effects to users, easily changed through provided software for that dream personal touch. Carefully selected high-quality ICs’ provide the RGB memory with excellent performance, and stability amplifying any system with extreme gaming and content creation capability.”
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

EVGA releases the SuperNova P6 modular PSU range

EVGA has launched its SuperNova P6 modular PSU series. Common highlights of this PSU range are the compact platform design, boasting new materials and improved layout for "greater performance with extremely low ripple and noise". These are 80 Plus Platinum certified PSUs with modular flat cabling, all-Japanese capacitors, with a full suite of protections and a comprehensive 10-year warranty for buyers.
Computerscommunitynewscorp.com

AMD confirms that ZEN 4 and RDNA 3 are on track for 2022

So 2022 is sure to be a great year for AMD. In fact, the boss of the Reds, Lisa SU, has confirmed that the future ZEN 4 processors, but also the RDNA 3 graphics cards, are on track for 2022. “We remain on track to bring next-generation products to market...
Computersgame-debate.com

Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards and Ryzen 7000 processors confirmed on track for 2022 release

With the current situation of the global chip shortage and graphics card shortages that have proven a massive problem throughout the year, many have been worried about what the future has in store for the next generation of graphics cards and processors from AMD. Thankfully, AMD has now confirmed that they are still on track for a 2022 launch of their RDNA3 GPUs and Zen 4 CPUs.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Need for Speed 2015 Free Download For PC

There is no arcade simulator more loved than Need for Speed. It’s impossible not to know games such as Dirt, Gran Turismo, Burnout Paradise, or Burnout Paradise. But it’s difficult not to know the Need for Speed series. Nearly every teenager born in the 1990s and had access to a computer at home or with a friend became the main protagonist of street racing at some point.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: Ultra-wide gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 and mini LEDs

Samsung is relaunching its top gaming monitor model Odyssey G9 as the Odyssey Neo G9. The biggest change concerns the background lighting: Instead of the LEDs on the edge of the display, there are thousands of mini-LEDs behind the VA panel, so that the lighting can be controlled in 2048 zones. With a maximum luminosity of 2000 cd / m² and 12 bits per color channel, the monitor should display beautiful HDR images with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000: 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy