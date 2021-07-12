EVGA Ryzen Dark Series motherboard teased by Kingpin

In the wake of last month’s teaser for the upcoming EVGA Ryzen Dark Series motherboards, a photo of an actual product has been revealed. EVGA’s resident extreme overclocker, Vince “Kingpin” Lucido, teased an image in a post on Facebook. It only reveals the backside of the board, but the Ryzen logo with “DARK” layered on top of it certainly looks sleek. This particular board is presumed to be an X570 and looks like it will be able to support two large graphics cards if desired. No additional details like pricing, exact features, or a release date have been confirmed yet.