State Auditor Mike Harmon launches gubernatorial campaign

By Kentucky Public Radio
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 17 days ago
Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon has announced a bid for governor in 2023, making him the first Republican to officially launch a challenge to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Harmon is in his second term as state auditor, the office in charge of reviewing the state’s accounting and financial performance. Before that, he served in the state House of Representatives for 13 years.

Harmon said he’s joining the race because he opposes Beshear’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, citing the governor’s restrictions on gatherings and a backlog of unemployment claims.

“I felt like it was important for people to see somebody who would defend their rights—both their liberties and ability to have livelihoods,” Harmon said.

During an interview on Monday, Harmon criticized the mask mandate, restrictions on businesses during the pandemic, and Beshear’s use of Kentucky State Police troopers to monitor churches that held services despite lockdown orders.

As auditor, Harmon released several special reports criticizing the Beshear administration’s handling of a surge in unemployment claims over the last year.

The reports found Kentucky’s unemployment agency didn’t know how much money the state owed in unemployment benefits, had more than 400,000 unread emails from people seeking benefits and had at least 10 employees that improperly filed for benefits.

With more than two years until the election, Harmon says he’s launching his campaign early to get out ahead of more well-funded candidates.

“I’m not the type of individual that has the personal finances to cut a check closer to the filing date. For me, it was important to go ahead and get out and begin to put the structure in place and make sure to raise some monies,” Harmon said.

Though no other Republicans have officially launched campaigns, several have been feeling out potential runs, including second-term Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft.

Harmon said the potentially crowded field shows the Republican Party is strong in the state.

“An active primary, I believe, is good for the party and makes sure we have the strongest individual going into the fall,” Harmon said. “But we’ve got to come together, whoever comes out of the primary, we’ve got to come together.”

Harmon was first elected auditor in 2015, defeating Democratic incumbent Adam Edelen.

Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what's working, what's not and what's next in Hopkinsville's downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town's business and cultural center.

Missouri Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Missouri treasurer launches run for state auditor next year

Jul. 29—JEFFERSON CITY — State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, a former chairman of the House Budget Committee, will run for auditor in 2022. Fitzpatrick, a Republican, is seeking the higher profile office after Auditor Nicole Galloway announced she will not seek reelection as Missouri's lone Democratic statewide officeholder. "Missouri needs an...
Missouri StateKansas City Star

Missouri treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announces campaign for state auditor

Missouri’s Republican state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced Thursday that will run for state auditor next year, vying for the post Democrat Nicole Galloway will vacate in early 2023. Galloway, the lone Democrat holding statewide office, lost the gubernatorial race to Gov. Mike Parson in November. She announced last month she...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes two punches from GOP

It's been a tough week for former President Trump . Trump's preferred candidate in a special House election in Texas lost on Tuesday to another Republican who was likely boosted by some protest votes against the former president. And on Wednesday, 17 Senate Republicans voted to advance a bipartisan infrastructure deal that Trump spent weeks railing against.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Mitch’s Sinema secret

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is urging his fellow Republicans to buck up Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — a Democrat, sources familiar with the conversations tell Axios. Why it matters: Republicans view Sinema and her moderate Democratic colleague Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia as their last line...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general tells Texas to rescind immigrant COVID-19 order

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday warned Texas Governor Greg Abbott to "immediately rescind" a new executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19. "The order violates federal law in numerous respects, and Texas cannot lawfully enforce the executive order against any federal official or private parties working with the United States," Garland told Abbott in a letter.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Republicans challenge Pelosi after Capitol Police are ordered to arrest those not complying with mask mandate

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, said Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might as well come to his office and arrest his entire staff for not wearing masks. U.S. Capitol Police officers were directed to arrest staff members or visitors who refuse either to comply or leave the premises after being asked, according to a bulletin from Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger.
POTUSMSNBC

McCarthy starts hedging on Trump's culpability for Jan. 6 attack

For months, Republicans and their allies have struggled to find someone politically satisfying to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. For a brief period, many in the GOP liked the idea of blaming Antifa, which didn't make any sense. Some conservatives also tried blaming the FBI, which also didn't work.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott’s New Executive Order Limits Local Leaders’ Response To COVID-19 In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new executive order Thursday, July 29, related to COVID-19. He said the reason was to bring “clarity and uniformity” to the state’s COVID-19 response. The new order bans any local government in the state from requiring residents to get vaccinated. It also allows any business to continue operating at full capacity, no matter the virus’ rate of spread or how many people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Gov. Abbott released the following statement: “Today’s executive order will provide clarity and uniformity in the Lone Star State’s continued fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “The new Executive Order...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

US Attorney General Merrick Garland Threatens To Sue Texas Gov. Abbott Over Order Targeting Migrants

(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Attorney General Merrick Garland threatened legal action against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order targeting migrants in a Thursday letter, calling it “both dangerous and unlawful” and urging the governor to immediately rescind it. On Wednesday, Abbott issued an executive order restricting ground transportation of migrants “who pose...
Congress & CourtsNebraskaTV

Opposition to CRT now laid out in Senate bill called the 'Love America Act'

WASHINGTON (SBG) – Following other attempts in the House of Representatives, a Republican senator is now putting his opposition to critical race theory in writing. “What my legislation says if the local schools take U.S. federal tax dollars then they have to teach and I have kids learn to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, the preamble of the Constitution, be able to identify the Bill of Rights,” said Sen Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, in an interview this week, on the bill he calls the “Love America Act, which also includes withholding funds to schools that link those items to white supremacy or racism.

