Vince Gilligan Extends His Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

“Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan will stay at Sony Pictures Television for another four years, signing an extension to his existing overall deal.

Gilligan has been with Sony TV for more than 15 years. He will continue to serve as co-showrunner of “Better Call Saul” alongside co-creator Peter Gould for the AMC drama’s sixth and last season, and will also develop a new projects for the studio via his High Bridge Productions banner.

