Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Vince Gilligan Extends His Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpXsh_0aubQQKq00
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan will stay at Sony Pictures Television for another four years, signing an extension to his existing overall deal.

Gilligan has been with Sony TV for more than 15 years. He will continue to serve as co-showrunner of “Better Call Saul” alongside co-creator Peter Gould for the AMC drama’s sixth and last season, and will also develop a new projects for the studio via his High Bridge Productions banner.

More to come

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gilligan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Television#Sony Tv#Amc#High Bridge Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Why Nikki Glaser Went Into ‘FBoy Island’ Thinking F-Boys Could Change

On a tropical island, three women walk among 24 men, handing out wristbands to a select few with whom they will then be able to spend some alone time during a party that evening. They only just met these men moments ago, making the initial decision one based primarily on looks and vibes, but for the rest of the show, personality — and character — will need to factor into their choices in a big way. After all, a dozen of the men are there as “nice guys,” who may really want to settle down, while the other self-identified in their auditions as “f-boys,” who are likely more into games than long-term romance.
MusicPosted by
Variety

ZZ Top Will Carry On After Dusty Hill’s Death, Billy Gibbons Says

Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top has affirmed that the band will soldier on after the death this week of founding bassist Dusty Hill, asserting that it was his wish to “let the show go on.” Gibbons texted the statement to SiriusXM “Trunk Nation” host Eddie Trunk, who passed the sentiments along via Twitter. Gibbons said, per Trunk: “As Dusty said upon his departure, ‘Let the show go on!’ And… with respect, we’ll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes.” Added the guitarist in his text to the satellite radio host, “Dusty emphatically grabbed my arm and said, ‘Give Elwood the...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Disney Fires Back at Scarlett Johansson, Calls ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit ‘Sad and Distressing’

The Walt Disney Company clapped back at “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson, slamming the actress’ breach of contract lawsuit for showing “callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” In a court filing on Thursday, Johansson said Disney’s decision to send the Marvel movie to Disney Plus at the same time it was released in theaters cost her millions of dollars in backend compensation. Those bonuses were tied to hitting box office benchmarks that “Black Widow” likely won’t achieve. Disney is countering that it complied with the terms of Johansson’s deal to star in the Avengers...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Logan Paul Signs With WME, Exiting CAA

Logan Paul, a YouTuber and actor who’s made a name for himself as a boxer, has signed with WME. He previously had been with CAA since late 2015; prior to that, he was repped by UTA. Paul has more than 100 million followers across platforms, including more than 23 million for his YouTube channel. Last month, the 26-year-old went head-to-head with Floyd Mayweather, lasting all eight rounds against the undefeated boxing legend during the pay-per-view exhibition, presented by Showtime. In 2019, Paul sold out L.A.’s Staples Center for his bout against British YouTuber KSI (who defeated Paul in a split decision after...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Erica Oyama Inks Overall Deal With Universal Television

EXCLUSIVE: Comedy writer-producer Erica Oyama (Young Rock) has signed a three-year overall deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Under the pact, Oyama will develop and produce projects for the studio, run by Erin Underhill, aimed at a variety of platforms. Oyama most recently was a co-executive...
CelebritiesComing Soon!

Bob Odenkirk ‘Stable’ After Collapsing on Better Call Saul Set

UPDATE: “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” says Odenkirk’s representatives. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew, and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”
TV & VideosBillboard

Rick Rubin Inks Overall TV and Film Deal With Endeavor Content

The pact arrives just ahead of the premiere of the legendary music producer's Hulu docuseries 'McCartney 3, 2, 1' with Paul McCartney. Legendary music producer Rick Rubin is extending his reach to TV and film via an overall deal with Endeavor Content. Under the deal, Rubin will expand his Shangri...
Burbank, CANew York Post

‘The Golden Girls’ actor Chick Vennera dead at 74

Chick Vennera, a veteran actor of stage and screen, has died from cancer at his home in Burbank, California. The 74-year-old’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera, Deadline reported. The multi-talented actor, singer and dancer starred on Broadway, in films, television series and animated series throughout his nearly...
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Cicely Tyson’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Joan Tyson

Aside from being an award-winning actress, Cicely Tyson was a proud mom to her daughter, Joan. Here’s everything you need to know abut Joan Tyson. Both on and off-screen, Cicely Tyson was a true legend. The actress, who died at the age of 96 on January 28, 2021, enjoyed an incredibly successful career as an actress and trailblazer. From her Academy Honorary Award in 2018, to being a 5-time Emmy nominee for playing Viola Davis‘ mother on How To Get Away With Murder, Cicely made quite the impact in Hollywood. She even dabbled in Broadway, and snagged the Best Actress in a Play award for The Trip to Bountiful.
TV & VideosComicBook

Matt Damon Explains Origin Of His Feud With Jimmy Kimmel

One of the longest-running jokes on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the course of its nearly twenty-year run has been the host's "feud" with actor Matt Damon. The show has frequently seen Kimmel ending the broadcast by saying that they had to cut an appearance by Damon for time. There have even been various bits featured on the show where Kimmel and Damon pretend to strongly dislike one another, and even one last year when Kimmel said he was taking a break in which Damon interrupted Kimmel, joking that he'd been hiding out in Kimmel's home for three months. Now Damon is opening up about the origin of the playful feud and it turns out it was nothing that was planned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy