Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

French President Sets Stricter Health Rules; Cannes Festival Unaffected by New Orders

By Elsa Keslassy
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFwqo_0aubQIWG00
Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP

French president Emmanuel Macron has announced new health rules to contain the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The country is currently hosting the Cannes Film Festival with several thousands of guests from all around the world.

The key measure announced by Macron will make the EU Digital Covid Certificate — commonly called “health pass” — mandatory in all cultural venues, including cinemas, theaters and concert halls starting on July 21. Starting in August, the health pass will be mandatory in cafes, shops, restaurants, as well as trains and planes, among other places.

The pass launched on July 1 and is meant to facilitate travel within Europe and ease the pressure for multiple tests by allowing people to receive a QR code once they get tested or vaccinated and use it as official proof. So far, the certificate was only required at festivals and any events gathering more than 5,000 people, such as Cannes. The festival made it mandatory for all guests to show the health pass upon entering the Palais, where many screenings are taking place, and the Marché du Film. U.K. and U.S. participants, who don’t have access to the health pass, have had to show a negative PCR test and get tested every 48 hours during the fest, but they were able to attend gala screenings in the Lumiere and the Debussy theaters because they are actual cinemas.

Macron is also making the vaccine mandatory for all doctors, nurses and caregivers, as well as people with health conditions or those considered “vulnerable.”

Popular on Variety

“As I’m talking now, our country is confronted with a strong uptake of the pandemic which is impacting all of France, including its overseas territories,” said Macron. “As long as the virus will continue circulating, we will be confronted with this situation. The rise of the Delta variant is seen through an increase of contaminations everywhere in the world because this variant is three times more contagious than the first strain,” added Macron.

“New restrictions have been enforced in Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands to face this new variant. In Asia, new lockdown measures have been taken,” added Macron.

Over at Cannes, the general secretary Francois Desrousseaux squashed rumors swirling around the festival about skyrocketing coronavirus cases. He told Variety Friday that there was no COVID-19 cluster and that “out of several thousand people getting testing here on a daily basis, there are an average of three cases per day.”

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#European Union#French President#France#Eu#The March Du Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Travel
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

France’s Hard-Hit Film Sector to Get $106 Million Rescue Plan Amid Vaccine Pass Controversy

French film exhibitors, producers and distributors will benefit from a €90 million ($106 million) rescue plan from the National Film Board (CNC) to compensate for revenue loss caused by the six-month shutdown of theaters. The scheme that was approved Thursday had been pushed by film guilds since May, when theaters reopened with an audience capacity limited at 65% and a 9 p.m. curfew, after being closed down since Oct. 30. The country’s film sector is now grappling with strict July 21 requirement that patrons show a EU Digital Covid Certificate — commonly called a “health pass” — with proof of vaccination or...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Disney Fires Back at Scarlett Johansson, Calls ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit ‘Sad and Distressing’

The Walt Disney Company clapped back at “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson, slamming the actress’ breach of contract lawsuit for showing “callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” In a court filing on Thursday, Johansson said Disney’s decision to send the Marvel movie to Disney Plus at the same time it was released in theaters cost her millions of dollars in backend compensation. Those bonuses were tied to hitting box office benchmarks that “Black Widow” likely won’t achieve. Disney is countering that it complied with the terms of Johansson’s deal to star in the Avengers...
MusicPosted by
Variety

ZZ Top Will Carry On After Dusty Hill’s Death, Billy Gibbons Says

Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top has affirmed that the band will soldier on after the death this week of founding bassist Dusty Hill, asserting that it was his wish to “let the show go on.” Gibbons texted the statement to SiriusXM “Trunk Nation” host Eddie Trunk, who passed the sentiments along via Twitter. Gibbons said, per Trunk: “As Dusty said upon his departure, ‘Let the show go on!’ And… with respect, we’ll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes.” Added the guitarist in his text to the satellite radio host, “Dusty emphatically grabbed my arm and said, ‘Give Elwood the...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Why Nikki Glaser Went Into ‘FBoy Island’ Thinking F-Boys Could Change

On a tropical island, three women walk among 24 men, handing out wristbands to a select few with whom they will then be able to spend some alone time during a party that evening. They only just met these men moments ago, making the initial decision one based primarily on looks and vibes, but for the rest of the show, personality — and character — will need to factor into their choices in a big way. After all, a dozen of the men are there as “nice guys,” who may really want to settle down, while the other self-identified in their auditions as “f-boys,” who are likely more into games than long-term romance.
New York City, NYPosted by
WOKV

New York City eyes French 'health pass' vaccination policy

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio appeared on Friday to entertain the possibility of implementing vaccination passports in the nation's largest city. The mayor, who had previously said vaccine passports could be an important tool if balanced with privacy concerns, encouraged businesses "to move immediately to some form of mandate," adding that he would "seriously consider" a mandatory COVID pass for most social activities.
Proteststribuneledgernews.com

Protests against stricter coronavirus rules in France

Paris — More than 100,000 people have demonstrated in France against the tightening of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus announced by President Emmanuel Macron. According to the Ministry of the Interior, almost 114,000 people took to the streets in more than 130 protests across the country. In...
Public HealthPosted by
Variety

French Box Office Plunges 70% Due to New Entry Rules Requiring Proof of Vaccination or PCR Test

The French box office has taken a big hit and dropped 70% this week due to the new sanitary measures enforced on July 21 which require a proof of vaccination or a recent negative PCR test to enter cultural venues, including movie theaters. French President Emmanuel Macron announced on July 12 that the EU Digital Covid Certificate — commonly called “health pass” — would be mandatory at all cultural venues. The new measure — which has sparked protests across the country with some people calling Macron a dictator — is meant to help contain the spread of the Delta variant...
WorldInternational Business Times

Delta Puts Brakes On Return To Post-Covid Normality

Nations across the globe hit new pandemic highs and reimposed Covid-19 restrictions on Saturday as G20 finance ministers meeting in Venice warned the economic recovery was threatened by variants and uneven vaccination campaigns. The highly transmissible Delta variant, first detected in India, is sweeping the world as countries race to...
Politicswcn247.com

Was Macron's phone a target for spies? French investigate

PARIS (AP) — France's defense minister wants to learn from her Israeli counterpart what, if anything, Israel knew about the clients of the spyware company NSO who possibly targeted the cellphones of French President Emmanuel Macron and other members of his government. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz was meeting in Paris on Wednesday with French Defense Minister Florence Parly. The French government spokesman said France's questions would focus on “the knowledge the Israeli government had about the activities of NSO clients.” The spokesman said Parly also wants to know what measures will be taken to prevent such “misappropriations.” The Paris prosecutor's office is also investigating claims of phone spying in 2019.
Europecommunitynewscorp.com

France’s nuclear tests in the Pacific: Macron speaks of guilt

With the atomic tests in the South Sea atoll, France has “a debt to Polynesia”. President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday morning (local time: Tuesday) the outcome of his state visit to Papeete, the capital of the Pacific islands belonging to France. The victims of nuclear tests, “who were anything but clean,” should be better compensated in the future, Macron said.
Politicskelo.com

Depiction of Macron as Hitler tests France’s tolerance for satire

PARIS (Reuters) – Michel-Ange Flori, owner of a French street advertising business, decided to use some of his billboards for what he called an exercise in political satire: posting a picture showing President Emmanuel Macron dressed like Adolf Hitler. Macron’s personal lawyers and his party have now filed legal complaints...
POTUSNewsweek

The COVID Air Travel Bans Have Outlived Their Moment | Opinion

Because of COVID-19, visitors still cannot fly directly to the United States from China, Europe, Brazil, South Africa or India (or Iran, but there are other reasons for that). Although colloquially called "travel bans," these policies are not actually bans, and never were. I would know—I helped create them while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy