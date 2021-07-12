Cancel
NFL

Here’s where Kenny Golladay sits on PFF’s preseason fantasy football rankings

By Paul Jackiewicz
Blogging Big Blue
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kenny Golladay will have to earn respect in fantasy football. Now that the New York Giants and starting quarterback Daniel Jones have a legit number one receiver in Kenny Golladay, their offense should be able to put up more points week in and week out. Now the question is, how...

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football.

#Pff#American Football#The New York Giants#Pro Football Focus#Ceedee Lamb#Feedly#News Break
NFLgiants.com

Mailbag: More deep passes with Kenny Golladay?

Anthony in New Jersey: Now that the receiving corps has been built up and the offensive line has a year of being together, with some improvement, will it be reasonable to think that Jason Garrett will try to throw the ball downfield more often than last year?. John Schmeelk: Last...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Kenny Golladay injury history and updates

Kenny Golladay was the premier wide receiver available in free agency, and the NY Giants signed him hoping he will make an impact on Daniel Jones, but he must stay healthy to do so. How often does NY Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay get injured?. Signed by the NY Giants...
NFLBig Blue View

Kenny Golladay contested catches

After coming across the umteenth article that mentions Kenny Golladay and his success in making contested catches. A striking number jumped out at me. 53.6% of contested catches he made. Not knocking him, because apparently that’s 4th best in the league. However, it does sound too much like a coin flip for me to have great confidence that he’s the answer like a Deandre Hopkins/Steffon Diggs caliber player can be for a QB. With all that said, it also got me thinking about James Bradberry, and all the amazing competition he faced going against some of the best WRs in the league twice a year! Yet, somehow Bradberry was this sort of undervalued player. Now in a division with far less talent Bradberry is quickly earning his deserved superstar status in my opinion.
NFLpff.com

Top values and fades in Erickson's 2021 fantasy football rankings vs. ADP

Comparing PFF’s fantasy rankings to ADP is a tried and true approach for finding value and fades in 2021 fantasy football drafts. Targeting a select few players at or ahead of ADP allows us to build roster construction around players we have ranked higher than the consensus. Of course, the same goes for fading players we're lower on, allowing our opponents to overpay for them.
NFLUSA Today

Giants signing Kenny Golladay named one of NFL's biggest free-agency moves

The New York Giants made a big splash this offseason, signing veteran wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a big-money contract early on in free agency. The addition of Golladay fulfilled the team’s promise to add talented skill position players for quarterback Daniel Jones to throw to, and now it’s being viewed as one of the league’s best offseason moves.
NFLNew York Post

Kenny Golladay provides tantalizing Giants glimpse

Observations from Giants training camp on Wednesday. Newcomer Kenny Golladay on Day 1 hauled in passes that might have been out of reach for others, making it readily apparent he will add a new dimension to the offense. Golladay and Daniel Jones stayed after practice for some extra work together.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow drops jaws with amazing TD catch via Trevor Lawrence

With the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp currently underway, it seems like Tim Tebow and Trevor Lawrence are already forming a connection between each other. Footage was released on Twitter, which shows the 2021 first round pick rolling out in the pocket and slinging it to the former first rounder in the endzone.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts get devastating Carson Wentz injury news during first week of camp

When the Indianapolis Colts traded for Carson Wentz, some fans were against the idea considering he was borderline unplayable for the Eagles last season. Having said that, we also had a three-year sample size of Wentz being one of the best playmaking quarterbacks in the entire NFL. After all, he took the Eagles to the playoffs in 2019 with a makeshift offensive line and a receiving corps made up of practice squad regulars.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLfantasypros.com

13 Players Who Will Bounce Back in 2021 (Fantasy Football)

Fantasy managers have already started to scour the player pool in search of those who underperformed in what was a highly unusual 2020 season. There were plenty of big names who didn’t live up to their expectations, whether it was due to injury, off-field problems, or poor performance. With the exception of elite players like Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, or Dak Prescott, a disappointing season typically depresses that athlete’s draft cost, allowing you to snag them with some built-in equity. Since selecting players with the upside to give you large returns on your investment is how you win your draft, our featured analysts have arrived to tell you which guys are their top bounce-back candidates this year.
NFLThe Phinsider

Madden 22 | Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki and Xavien Howard are among the best at their positions in this year’s game

On Wednesday morning, EA Sports released their top-10 tight ends in Madden 22, and Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki was one of the game’s top players at his position. Gesicki received an 85-overall rating by the Madden 22 team, which just so happens to be the same rating as Detriot Lions soon-to-be-superstar tight end T.J Hockenson. Philadelphia Eagles pass-catcher Dallas Goedert isn’t too far behind with an 84-overall.
NFLYardbarker

Calvin Ridley's Fantasy Football Value to Sink?

Calvin Ridley is the clear No. 1 wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons heading in to the 2021 season, but SI Fantasy isn't expecting a huge improvement in numbers. Ridley finished the 2020 season as the Falcons leading receiver with 90 catches, 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. His yardage placed him fifth in the NFL among wide receivers, while his touchdown total put him at eighth.
NFLfantasypros.com

Must-Have Running Backs (2021 Fantasy Football)

A running back is to your fantasy football team as a steak is to your dinner plate. A great one can make your year, but a bad one, especially when you paid handsomely for it, is supremely disappointing. In my list of must-have running backs, I’m deliberately leaving off consensus first-rounders and focusing on players being criminally underdrafted.
NFLallfans.co

Three former Badgers ranked in PFF’s top 32 RBs entering next season

Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus released their ranking for the top 32 running backs entering the 2021 NFL season and three former Wisconsin RBs were able to make the cut. Current New England RB and former Badger, James White, was ranked at No. 29, while Indianapolis RB Jonathan Taylor...
NFLallfans.co

PFF puts Jonathan Taylor among Tier 2 RBs in fantasy football

With training camp just over a week away for the Indianapolis Colts, fantasy football is not too far behind it as managers are preparing for another chance to chase a championship. For those who are degenerates like me, who spend far too much time taking in fantasy football content, it...

Comments / 0

