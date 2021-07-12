Cancel
Sertac Karaman named director of the Laboratory for Information and Decision Systems

ScienceBlog.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSertac Karaman has been named director of the Laboratory for Information and Decision Systems (LIDS), MIT’s longest continuously-running lab. Karaman, an associate professor in the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, began his appointment on July 1. “This is an extremely exciting time for LIDS, with the tremendous advances in automated...

scienceblog.com

Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

Department of Computer Science and Information Systems

Welcome to the Department of Computer Science and Information Systems. Earn a degree in one of the fastest-growing employment fields from the Department of Computer Science and Information Systems. Our department offers four programs: Bachelor of Science in Computer Science (BS), Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems (BCIS), Computational Science (MS) and Computer Science (MS). You’ll be prepared for a wide variety of applications found within the diverse computer science field. Work beside accomplished faculty to master highly relevant coursework, ranging from basic introductory programming to specialized topics like game design and big data analytics. You’ll also interact with industry leaders, enabling you to solve real-world problems.
Rensselaer, NYNewswise

Rensselaer Expert in Ecological Applications of Computer Vision Joins NSF-Funded Artificial Research Institute

Newswise — TROY, N.Y. — An expert in applying artificial intelligence (AI) to problems in animal ecology at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will join a team of researchers in a new $20 million National Science Foundation (NSF) Artificial Intelligence Research Institute announced on Thursday. The Intelligent Cyberinfrastructure with Computational Learning in the Environment (ICICLE), one of 11 new institutes, will build next-generation cyberinfrastructure aimed at rendering AI more accessible to non-experts.
SocietyNewswise

Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers

Newswise — All seventeen U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) national laboratories and many prominent publishers, journals, and other organizations in scientific publishing announced today the beginning of a partnership to support name change requests from researchers on past published papers. This agreement will allow researchers who wish to change their...
Businessinforms.org

INFORMS Executive Director Elena Gerstmann Named to CESSE Board of Directors

CATONSVILLE, MD, July 29, 2021 – INFORMS Executive Director Elena Gerstmann, PhD, FASAE, CAE joins the board of The Council of Engineering and Scientific Society Executives (CESSE). Gerstmann, who has been a member of CESSE for more than 20 years and has served as conference co-chair multiple times, will serve a three-year term.
WildlifeGood News Network

Scientists Studying Crows Get Another Surprise –They’re So Smart They Understand the Concept of Zero

Building on substantial evidence of crow consciousness, a German university has proven some crows can learn to recognize ‘zero’ as a counting unit. While that sounds ridiculous, zero is not nothing, rather it’s one of the most complex mathematical concepts devised—that something can and should represent nothing, not only as the base value, but as a placeholder.
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Medical Database, Inc. Integrates Its Laboratory Decision System, LDS®, With Allscripts TouchWork

IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Database, Inc., an innovative provider of clinical laboratory and medical content, today announced the successful integration of its laboratory decision system, LDS®, with Allscripts TouchWorks. Through integration with Allscripts, the Company has launched a Computerized Provider Order Entry (CPOE) specifically designed to help providers order the right test(s) for any given disease by meeting the medical necessity and, thereby improve reimbursement rates.
Erlanger, KYbeckershospitalreview.com

Erlanger names oncology director

Erlanger Oncology — a cancer care partnership between Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System and Nashville-based Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center — has selected Sandeep Rajan, MD, as medical director of oncology and hematology. Dr. Rajan, who is also an associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt, has worked in many non-malignant hematology...
PoliticsInside Indiana Business

IN3 Names Director of Contracts

The Indiana Innovation Institute has named Rosa Johnson director of contracts. She most recently served as an acquisition subject matter expert in defensive cyber operations under the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Services. Johnson holds a bachelor's degree from Troy University.
Computersithaca.edu

Information Technology System Maintenance

System maintenance has been scheduled for the following days / times that will limit the availability of certain applications during the maintenance period:. July 29th: Banner System maintenance is scheduled from 6 pm - 9:30 pm. Banner and student access to RMS Mercury will not be available. July 29th, 10...
Montgomery, ALaum.edu

Bray named Director of Central Advising

Stephen Paul Bray, associate director of English as a Second Language at Auburn University at Montgomery, has been named director of the Office of Central Advising. Bray will begin in his new role August 2. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving AUM students, faculty, and staff in...
LifestylePosted by
Queens Post

Socrates Sculpture Park Names Interim Director as Search for Next Director Continues

The board of Socrates Sculpture Park named a new interim director this week as the search for a permanent director continues. Suzy Delvalle was named interim director of the Long Island City park following the departure of former Executive Director John Hatfield. The park is located at 32-01 Vernon Blvd. and the non-profit oversees the public art production and socially inspired events at the 5-acre waterfront location.
Electronicstechnologynetworks.com

Thermo Scientific™ inSPIRE™ Collaborative Laboratory Automation Platform

Integrate everything you need for your scientific workflows on the Thermo Scientific™ inSPIRE™ Collaborative Laboratory Automation Platform. The inSPIRE platform’s light and configurable design coupled with innovative smart technologies provides a complete interactive and user-friendly experience.. With modularity and flexibility being foundational to its design, the inSPIRE platform provides a scalable solution for laboratories looking to realize the throughput, efficiency and reproducibility benefits of automated workflows.
Technologyaithority.com

Cognata Selected By ECARX Technology (ECARX) As Its Simulation And Validation Partner

Cognata’s Simulation Platform to Accelerate Development and Deployment of ECARX’s Intelligent Driving Offerings in China and Abroad. Cognata, Ltd, a leading provider of simulation software for ADAS and autonomous vehicles announced that ECARX, an autonomous intelligent technology company, has selected Cognata as its simulation partner for the testing and validation of its offerings.
ScienceRaspberry Pi

Educating young people in AI, machine learning, and data science: new seminar series

A recent Forbes article reported that over the last four years, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in many business sectors has grown by 270%. AI has a history dating back to Alan Turing’s work in the 1940s, and we can define AI as the ability of a digital computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings.
TechnologyNational Science Foundation (press release)

NSF partnerships expand National AI Research Institutes to 40 states

WASHINGTON –Today, the U.S. National Science Foundation announced the establishment of 11 new NSF National Artificial Intelligence Research Institutes, building on the first round of seven institutes funded in 2020. The combined investment of $220 million expands the reach of these institutes to include a total of 40 states and the District of Columbia.
Computer Sciencecasapatronrestaurant.com

Laptop And Technology Degree Applications

Instead of a visit to the library, college students go browsing to entry huge quantities of knowledge. Large digital collections, such as Project Gutenberg which hosts over forty,000 ebooks, and dependable on-line references similar to Encyclopedia Britannica present college students with searchable text, participating multimedia and interactive content material. Rather than relay data, the teacher’s new function is to facilitate extra inquiry and encourage college students to develop the abilities to find the answers by themselves. [newline]Vancouver locations—offers what Gorton describes as a “healthy blend of theory and practice” for faculty kids looking to pursue a full profession in a pc science-aligned business. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the highest-paying employer of computer scientists is software publishers. They include suppliers of working systems, knowledge refining applied sciences, educational programming, and even gaming.
Engineeringroboticstomorrow.com

Handling Omnidirectional 3D Vision Data in Mobile Robots

Q&A with Rajat Aggarwal, CEO & Co-Founder | DreamVu. Tell us about yourself and DreamVu. After completing my MS at IIIT Hyderabad, India in 2017 with a specialization in computer vision and computational photography, I co-founded and am now the CEO of DreamVu Inc. At DreamVu, we are the leaders in omnidirectional 3D vision -- because of our focus and our unique ability to combine innovative optics with the best computer vision software to create the largest field-of-view stereo depth camera-based solutions. We have been focusing on autonomous robotics for the warehouse, logistics, retail, and service sectors as our primary target market.
EngineeringUniversity of Arkansas

Electrical Engineering Research Team Wins Best Paper Award

A team of electrical engineering researchers earned the "Second Place Prize Paper" award from an international journal for their work on review of modulation strategies for LLC resonant converter, where the modulation strategy generation mechanisms are revealed. This work enables high efficiency operation of power converters in numerous applications, like renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and portable electronics. At the same time, more power-dense converters can be achieved.

