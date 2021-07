The current season of Below Deck Mediterranean has started out with SEVERAL bangs. Just a few episodes in and we’ve already seen Chef Mathew Shea quit twice, Captain Sandy Yawn get screamed at by guests for bad food and a complete meltdown from Satan Lexi Wilson. We’ve seen drunken guests who try to jump off the boat and fight the night before their supposed on-ship wedding. And it seemed like it might be hard to beat last year’s bombshell of a season, but it’s shaping up nicely.