Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Technology that restores the sense of touch in damaged nerves

By Tel Aviv University
ScienceBlog.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTel Aviv University’s new and groundbreaking technology inspires hope among people who have lost their sense of touch in the nerves of a limb following amputation or injury. The technology involves a tiny sensor that is implanted in the nerve of the injured limb, for example in the finger, and is connected directly to a healthy nerve. Each time the limb touches an object, the sensor is activated and conducts an electric current to the functioning nerve, which recreates the feeling of touch. The researchers emphasize that this is a tested and safe technology that is suited to the human body and could be implanted anywhere inside of it once clinical trials will be done.

scienceblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nerves#Amputation#Animal Models#Tel Aviv University#The Microsurgery Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

Bacteria navigate on surfaces using a 'sense of touch'

Many disease-causing bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa crawl on surfaces through a walk-like motility known as "twitching". Nanometers-wide filaments called type IV pili are known to power twitching, but scientists ignore which sensory signals coordinate the microbes' movements. Now, EPFL researchers have found that Pseudomonas bacteria use a mechanism similar...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Brain 'noise' keeps nerve connections young

Neurons communicate through rapid electrical signals that regulate the release of neurotransmitters, the brain's chemical messengers. Once transmitted across a neuron, electrical signals cause the juncture with another neuron, known as a synapse, to release droplets filled with neurotransmitters that pass the information on to the next neuron. This type of neuron-to-neuron communication is known as evoked neurotransmission.
Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Sense of Touch and Motor Control Recreated in Paralyzed Patient

On a chilly day in the fall of 2020, Scott Imbrie’s joyful voice preceded his entrance into the seventh-floor lobby of the Center for Care and Discovery, the University of Chicago Medicine’s flagship hospital located in Hyde Park. He greeted a team of neuroscientists and doctors and dutifully adjusted his face mask before beginning a simple neurological exam.
Cancernanowerk.com

Researchers create UV-enabled flexible wearable technology

(Nanowerk News) To enable the development of wearable devices that possess advanced ultraviolet (UV) detection functions, scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have created a new type of light sensor that is both flexible and highly sensitive. While invisible to the human eye, UV rays surround us in...
CancerPhys.org

New study unveils novel technology for plasma separation using magnets

A team of researchers, affiliated with UNIST has recently unveiled a hemolysis-free and highly efficient blood plasma separation platform. Published in the May 2021 issue of Small, this breakthrough has been led by Professor Joo H. Kang and his research team in the Department of Biomedical Engineering Department at UNIST. The research team expects that the new technology will greatly improve the accuracy of point-of-care blood tests, which has shown the increased demand recently.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

A novel method for the rapid repair of peripheral nerve injuries

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide suffer from peripheral nerve injuries, which often leave them with long-term disabilities. The peripheral nervous system is analogous to the circulatory system; a network of vessels that reaches all parts of the body, but instead of blood flowing through vessels, electrical signals propagate information through thin fibers called axons, which are engulfed within nerve trunks. These nerve trunks are the communication network relaying information from all parts of the body to the brain, coordinating activity, and generating motor and sensory function. If one of the nerve trunks is damaged or torn—a common condition in limb injuries—a patient can experience pain, paralysis and even a life-long disability.
ScienceAPS physics

Role of the Cell Cycle in Collective Cell Dynamics

Cells coexist together in colonies or as tissues. Their behavior is controlled by an interplay between intercellular forces and biochemical regulation. We develop a simple model of the cell cycle, the fundamental regulatory network controlling growth and division, and couple this to the physical forces arising within the cell collective. We analyze this model using both particle-based computer simulations and a continuum theory. We focus on 2D colonies confined in a channel. These develop moving growth fronts of dividing cells with quiescent cells in the interior. The profile and speed of these fronts are nontrivially related to the substrate friction and the cell-cycle parameters, providing a possible approach to measure such parameters in experiments.
MathematicsNature.com

Chemical modelling with a sense of touch

You have full access to this article via your institution. My group wants to understand the components of lung surfactants — complex substances that keep our air sacs from collapsing. Bioengineers would like to make synthetic surfactants to treat lung disease, but we must understand the real ones first. As...
ElectronicsScience Daily

Ultra high performance flexible ultraviolet sensors for use in wearables

To enable the development of wearable devices that possess advanced ultraviolet (UV) detection functions, scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have created a new type of light sensor that is both flexible and highly sensitive. While invisible to the human eye, UV rays surround us in our environment,...
SoftwareNewswise

AI Learns Physics to Optimize Particle Accelerator Performance

Newswise — Machine learning, a form of artificial intelligence, vastly speeds up computational tasks and enables new technology in areas as broad as speech and image recognition, self-driving cars, stock market trading and medical diagnosis. Before going to work on a given task, machine learning algorithms typically need to be...
ScienceScienceBlog.com

Researchers film human viruses in liquid droplets at near-atomic detail

A pond in summer can reveal more about a fish than a pond in winter. The fish living in icy conditions might remain still enough to study its scales, but to understand how the fish swims and behaves, it needs to freely move in three dimensions. The same holds true for analyzing how biological items, such as viruses, move in the human body, according to a research team led by Deb Kelly, Huck Chair in Molecular Biophysics and professor of biomedical engineering at Penn State, who has used advanced electron microscopy (EM) technology to see how human viruses move in high resolution in a near-native environment. The visualization technique could lead to improved understanding of how vaccine candidates and treatments behave and function as they interact with target cells, Kelly said.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Nature Papers Present Approach to Find Natural Products, Method to ID Cancer Driver Mutations, More

Combining cryogenic electron microscopy with genome mining, researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, have developed a new method for discovering natural products. Chemicals derived from living organisms form the basis for more than 60 percent of pharmaceuticals, yet the discovery rate for these natural products has been slowing in recent decades, largely due to difficulties around structural characterization. To address this, the researchers used microcrystal electron diffraction, which provides unambiguous structures from submicron-sized crystals of chemical compounds not suitable for X-ray analysis, with genome mining to accelerate natural product discovery and structural elucidation. As they reported in Nature Chemical Biology this week, the researchers demonstrate their approach by rapidly determining the structure of a new 2-pyridone natural product and revising the structure of fischerin, a natural product isolated more than 25 years ago that has shown potent cytotoxicity but has ambiguous structural assignment. The work represents "a powerful approach for discovery and structural determination of novel and elusive NPs of high structural complexity," the team writes.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy