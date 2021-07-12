Cancel
Military

B&T to launch new SPR300 Pro

By Forrest Cooper
Recoil
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe term SPR has leaked from military acronyms into general use to typically denote “Special Purpose Rifle.” While the B&T SPR300 does fit the bill, it also can stand for Suppressed Precision Rifle, which is a bit more accurate in this case. The new SPR300 Pro adds a Timney trigger, and the ability to use AR-15 accouterments throughout.

Jon Scott
