Danielle Busby DRAGGED As Selfish Wife, What About Adam?

Is Danielle Busby a good wife or a selfish wife? Some fans wonder if she considers her husband Adam nearly as much as he considers her. As we previously reported, the TLC personality was BLASTED after revealing she went on a girls’ trip with some friends. Many OutDaughtered fans pointed out it hasn’t been that long since her last girls’ trip. Some further questioned if Adam Busby ever got to enjoy a guys’ trip while leaving Danielle with all six of the children.