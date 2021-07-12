Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Danielle Busby DRAGGED As Selfish Wife, What About Adam?

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is Danielle Busby a good wife or a selfish wife? Some fans wonder if she considers her husband Adam nearly as much as he considers her. As we previously reported, the TLC personality was BLASTED after revealing she went on a girls’ trip with some friends. Many OutDaughtered fans pointed out it hasn’t been that long since her last girls’ trip. Some further questioned if Adam Busby ever got to enjoy a guys’ trip while leaving Danielle with all six of the children.

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 1

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
48K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Busby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdaughtered
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Danielle & Adam Busby Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage: See Photos

Adam and Danielle Busby celebrated a huge milestone yesterday — 15 years of marriage. The TLC mother took to Instagram to wish herself and her husband a happy anniversary. She proceeded to pay a very sweet tribute to her husband and her marriage. She also treated fans to a slideshow of photos from their relationship over the years. Keep reading to see what all Danielle said in her sweet tribute. And, take a look at some of these beautiful photos.
Celebritiestvshowsace.com

Danielle Busby Defends Against Backlash, But Fans Remain Furious

Danielle Busby got defensive on Instagram lately in response to the heavy criticism she received for going on another girls’ trip. Unfortunately for the TLC personality, OutDaughtered fans seemed to double down on the hate and trolling in the comments. Turns out, there wasn’t much Danielle could say that made fans understand her constant need for vacations.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Uncle Dale Mills Encourages Danielle Busby To Wear Something ‘Skanky’

Uncle Dale Mills got feisty in Danielle Busby’s latest Instagram post by encouraging her and her sisters to wear something “skanky.” As OutDaughtered fans know, he and his sister-in-law have a pretty goofy relationship. It isn’t uncommon for him to post uncomfortably flirty comments on Danielle’s Instagram. Uncle Dale, however, doesn’t play favorites. He’s also never been afraid to get flirty with his brother-in-law, Adam.
PetsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Danielle Busby Lets Quints Get Down & Dirty: See Adorable Photo

Danielle Busby of OutDaughtered let three of her quints get down and dirty. The mother revealed the decision for a little dirty play in her latest Instagram update. The update came with an adorable snap (you can see down below) featuring three of her quints getting down and dirty. The girls were all smiles as they appeared to be loving every minute of the muddy fun.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Danielle Busby SCRAMBLES, Overwhelmed With Last-Minute Packing

Watching Danielle Busby’s Instagram Stories last night gave fans serious anxiety as she admits to last-minute packing. The OutDaughtered mother has six children in addition to herself and her husband to pack for. They were leaving for their vacation soon and she’d barely packed a thing. The mother was clearly feeling overwhelmed as she scrambled through the house for last-minute packing.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Danielle Busby BLASTED By Fans, Why Does She Need A Break?

Danielle Busby is currently being served a hefty amount of backlash on Instagram. As we recently reported, the TLC personality announced that she escaped from her children and husband Adam. She was enjoying a much-needed break on a girls’ trip. On his Instagram Stories, Adam revealed he would be alone...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Ava Or Olivia Busby? ‘OutDaughtered’ Fans Still Have No Idea

With six little girls running around, and a pair of them being twins, it isn’t surprising that after six years, OutDaughtered fans still can’t tell Ava and Olivia Busby apart. The fact that people can’t tell the Busby twins apart is evidenced in a recent Graeson Bee post. Keep reading to find out more about telling Ava and Olivia Busby apart.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Downward Spiral?! TLC Fans Worry Tammy Slaton Might Be Suicidal

Is Tammy Slaton suicidal? Fans of the TLC series 1000-Lb. Sisters worry she might be on a downward spiral. The reality TV personality has had some pretty bizarre — and disturbing — activity on social media lately. And, it has caused fans to fear the worst. What exactly has Tammy been doing that has fans so concerned? Keep reading, we’ll explain.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop FINALLY Completes Forgotten Memory: See Photo

Courtney, Eric Waldrop, and their nine children FINALLY completed a forgotten memory milestone. This milestone and memory-making activity was something Courtney Waldrop has wanted to do with her children for a while. But, it was something she kept forgetting about until it was too late. Fortunately for Sweet Home Sextuplets fans, Courtney was kind enough to snap a photo of this memory milestone and share it on Instagram.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz gets married to David Stanley

Congratulations are in order for former Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz, who tied the knot with fiancé David Stanley over the weekend. On Instagram, Jenna shared the happy news by posting a photo of the couple together and writing: "Mr and Mrs Stanley 7.24.21 ✨ The MOST magical day getting to marry this man."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jamie Otis Reveals Shocking Details Of Past Struggles On Son’s Heavenly Birthday

Today marks five years since Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner said goodbye to their first son. The Married at First Sight fan-favorite couple has struggled with fertility for years. Amid multiple losses, the two have managed to bring two healthy adorable children into the world. Today though, Jamie honors her late son and also shares the guilt she has regarding things she feels she could have done differently in her past.

Comments / 1

Community Policy