Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Innovative gene therapy ‘reprograms’ cells to reverse neurological deficiencies

By Ohio State University
ScienceBlog.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA novel method of gene therapy is helping children born with a rare genetic disorder called AADC deficiency that causes severe physical and developmental disabilities. The study, led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and The Ohio State University College of Medicine, offers new hope to those living with incurable genetic and neurodegenerative diseases.

scienceblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#Dna#Deficiency#Genetic Disorders#Aadc#Nature Communications#Neurological Institute#Mri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Gene therapy delivered into the brain may be safe, effective in treating rare neurological disorder

A new study published in Nature Communications suggests that gene therapy delivered into the brain may be safe and effective in treating aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency. AADC deficiency is a rare neurological disorder that develops in infancy and leads to near absent levels of certain brain chemicals, serotonin and dopamine, that are critical for movement, behavior, and sleep. Children with the disorder have severe developmental, mood dysfunction including irritability, and motor disabilities including problems with talking and walking as well as sleep disturbances. Worldwide there have been approximately 135 cases of this disease reported.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Gene therapy may preserve vision in retinal disease and serious retinal injury

Gene therapy in mouse models showed promise in preventing vision loss or blindness from serious retinal injury including optic nerve damage, and from retinal disease including diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, Mount Sinai researchers report. Their study, published in the July 22 online publication of Cell, could transform treatment for those at risk of major vision loss from retinal degenerative diseases, which currently have no cure.
CancerEurekAlert

New understanding of cell stability with potential to improve immune cell therapies

Research in mice, published today in Science Immunology by researchers at the Babraham Institute, UK and VIB-KU Leuven, Belgium, provides two solutions with potential to overcome a key clinical limitation of immune cell therapies. Regulatory T cells have potential in treating autoimmunity and inflammatory diseases yet they can switch from a protective to damaging function. By identifying the unstable regulatory T cells, and understanding how they can be purged from a cell population, the authors highlight a path forward for regulatory T cell transfer therapy.
Diseases & TreatmentsNIH Director's Blog

Gene therapy restores missing enzyme in rare childhood disease

A small study found that gene therapy delivered into the brain was safe and beneficial in treating a debilitating neurological disease. The results show promise for treating AADC deficiency and other genetic diseases with gene therapies. Aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency is a rare genetic disorder that leads to...
Nashville, TNalbuquerqueexpress.com

EV Biologics Signs LOI with Lonza Cell & Gene Therapy

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp., (OTC PINK:YECO) today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Lonza Cell & Gene Therapy for Process Development and Gap Analysis for biomanufacturing of a novel therapeutic composition, comprising extracellular vesicles (EVs) and particles, as well as other secreted factors derived from selected stem/progenitor cells, such as mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs).
technologynetworks.com

The Future of Gene Therapy

Gene therapy is an effective tool for modifying genetic material within a cell. This pioneering form of precision medicine addresses health conditions caused by mutated, faulty or malfunctioning genes within cells. Advances in gene therapy provide hope in the fight against genetic diseases for patients everywhere. More innovative, more effective and less invasive delivery methods are under development now, meaning that the future therapeutic implications are almost limitless.
San Francisco, CAsciencecodex.com

"Noisy" gene expression may help improve stem cell therapies

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--July 22, 2021--To speed up a chemical reaction, a chemist might place the reactants over a Bunsen burner. Adding heat increases the degree of random movements and collisions of particles, accelerating the reaction. In cell biology, one important "reaction" is the transformation of stem cells into all the...
Healthmlo-online.com

Gene therapy treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

Early Check is a pilot study in collaboration between RTI International, North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health (NCSLPH), and three major universities – the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Duke University and Wake Forest University. Among many other rare conditions, Early Check launched screening for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in October 2018 throughout the spring of 2021.
Healthbiopharmadive.com

Gene therapy for Fabry: early stages, promising results

Editor's note: BioPharma Dive, as part of our gene therapy coverage, is taking a closer look at inherited diseases for which researchers are developing genetic medicines. We aim to give a brief overview of the pipeline and lay out what could come next for such drugs. This, on Fabry disease, is our latest.
Philadelphia, PAScience Daily

Researchers develop 'dimmer switch' to help control gene therapy

In a major advancement in the field of gene therapy for rare and devastating diseases, researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have developed a "dimmer switch" system that can control levels of proteins expressed from gene therapy vectors. The system is based on alternative RNA splicing using an orally available small molecule and works effectively in tissues throughout the body, including the brain. The first research regarding this innovation was published today in the journal Nature.
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

First patient dosed in optogenetic gene therapy trial

Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc. has dosed its first patient in a late-stage Phase 2b trial of a gene therapy that delivers multi-characteristic opsin to retinal cells. The first patient has been dosed in Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.’s Phase 2b clinical trial of MCO-010, an ambient-light activatable optogenetic monotherapy to restore vision in patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP).
Sciencedocwirenews.com

B-cell depletion therapy for multiple sclerosis

Immunol Med. 2021 Jul 21:1-9. doi: 10.1080/25785826.2021.1952543. Online ahead of print. Since the initial observation of increased immunoglobulin concentrations in the cerebrospinal fluid of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients in the 1940s, B cells have been considered to participate in the pathology of MS through the production of autoantibodies reactive against central nervous system antigens. However, it is now recognized that B cells contribute to MS relapses via antibody-independent activities, including the presentation of antigens to T cells and the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, the recent identification of B cell-rich follicle-like structures in the meninges of progressive MS patients suggests that the pathogenic roles of B cells also exist at the progressive phase of this disease. Recently, large-scale clinical trials have demonstrated the efficacy of B-cell depletion therapy using anti-CD20 antibodies in relapsing as well as primary progressive MS. B-cell depletion therapy has become an essential treatment option for MS based on its unique benefit to risk balance in relapsing MS, and because it is the only drug that has been shown to be effective in primary progressive MS to date.
CancerPhramalive.com

Putting patients at the heart of cell and gene therapy

Putting patients at the heart of cell and gene therapy. Nareda Mills, Global President Patient Solutions, EmerGENE. EmerGENE, is an end-to-end cell and gene therapy network which promises to support small and midsize biotechs with the commercialization of their discoveries. The first of its kind, EmerGENE is a multidisciplinary team of Ashfield experts focused on delivering expert-led guidance to biotechs from clinical to commercial and beyond. Find out more: https://oneashfield.com/emergene-cell-gene-therapy.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Novel Therapies in Development for Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

A key opinion leader reviews novel therapies for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Laurie Sehn, MD: What are some of the downsides of this treatment? Of course, there’s no treatment that doesn’t come with some toxicity associated with it. Many of us are familiar with the toxicities of bendamustine and rituximab because it’s a combination we routinely use for many of our patients, particularly those with indolent lymphoma. When you add polatuzumab vedotin to BR [bendamustine, rituximab], there’s a bit of a step up in toxicity. We saw a higher rate of neutropenia associated with the triple combination, although it didn’t translate into a higher risk of infection compared with patients receiving BR [bendamustine, rituximab].
PharmaceuticalsWebMD

Chance That COVID-19 Vaccines Are Gene Therapy? 'Zero'

July 19, 2021 -- There are lots of unfounded fears about the COVID-19 vaccines floating around, and one of the most pervasive is the idea that these new shots aren't really vaccines, but that they will somehow change your genes or insert themselves into the DNA of your cells. You...

Comments / 0

Community Policy