That famous moment from Wrath of Khan is now in claymation

A new article suggests using The Borg in the Kelvin Timeline. Star Trek is known for its uniqueness across its brands. Each era is its own thing and has a unique feel to it. This has allowed the franchise to stay relevant and fresh from one generation to another. This falls apart, however, if you keep recycling past ideas and characters. Fans haven’t been to happy with the Kelvin Timeline of films, or the use of Spock in two of the Nu-Trek series. While there’s debate about the films and new shows, most fans would probably be against the idea of using The Borg Queen in a new Kelvin Star Trek show.