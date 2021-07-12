That famous moment from Wrath of Khan is now in claymation
It was the KHAAAAN heard 'round the world. Even people who have never watched an episode of Star Trek know about it, due to the way this scene has been shared, memed, referenced and parodied over the years. In Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Khan (Ricardo Montalbán), the superhuman last seen in the Original Series episode "Space Seed," has leveled up in villany over the years and now has stranded Kirk and co. on a dead, empty planet. As he details how Kirk will die abandoned and alone, Kirk shakes with anger and finally lets loose with his infamous cry: "KHAAAAN!"metv.com
