Katy, TX

Katy-area resident to restore historic J.V. Cardiff & Sons rice dryer

By Morgan Theophil
 18 days ago
A decades-old structure that has become a prominent landmark in Katy will soon be restored in an effort to preserve history. A resident of the Greater Katy area who requested to stay anonymous has purchased the historic J.V. Cardiff & Sons rice dryer and plans to restore it to preserve the structure and make it accessible to Katy residents. In an email, the owner said they purchased the structure because of its importance to the Katy community and is working closely with the Katy Heritage Society on the project.

