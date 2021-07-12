Katy-area resident to restore historic J.V. Cardiff & Sons rice dryer

Whitney Jeski, owner of SORT, a home organization company based in Montgomery, offers tips on maintaining an organized home and the value of doing so. When you purchase, get rid of [something else]. It’s really hard to do, but if you buy yourself three pairs of shoes, you need to get rid of three pairs of shoes, donate them [or] hand them down to a friend. Tip No. 2 is to organize your pantry. Everybody should have an organized pantry, and that’s so you do not overbuy what you don’t need and so that you don’t have food expire. When you purchase, you need to purge and keep an organized pantry.