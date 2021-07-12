Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Three years after the suicide of Anthony Bourdain, a documentary tries to make sense of it all

By Tim Carman
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad boy chef-turned-raconteur Anthony Bourdain sits at a two-top with one of his heroes, Iggy Pop, the proto-punk rocker who once overdosed onstage in Los Angeles and rolled in broken glass until his face bled during a New York show. Pop's message all those years ago was not lost on a young Bourdain: Life is tedious and often painful, and you have to do whatever you can to escape it. Drugs. Violence. Self-destruction.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Morgan Neville
Person
Iggy Pop
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Documentary Film#Anemone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsEW.com

Roadrunner director used audio deepfake to recreate Anthony Bourdain's voice in documentary

Morgan Neville, the director of Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, has revealed that he used A.I. software to recreate the late chef and travel guru's voice for parts of the new documentary. The disclosure quickly sparked a debate on social media over the ethics of simulating Bourdain's voice, particularly in a documentary context. (Bourdain died by suicide in 2018, at age 61.)
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Is the Anthony Bourdain AI Voice in ‘Roadrunner’ an Ethical Lapse? Maybe So, but Documentaries Have Been Sliding Away From Reality for Years (Column)

I first learned that “Roadrunner,” Morgan Neville’s documentary about the life and death of Anthony Bourdain, contains three sentences spoken by Bourdain that he never actually spoke out loud in the same way that you learn about a lot of things these days: by seeing an eruption of outrage about it on Twitter. The eruption immediately sent me to the New Yorker article in which Neville, the award-winning director of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” and “20 Feet From Stardom,” first explained how he used AI technology to feed 10 hours of Bourdain voice recordings into a computer, which then...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About Anthony Bourdain's Daughter Ariane

Anthony Bourdain may have been best known for his adventuresome travels in search of noteworthy foods from far-flung cultures, as documented in both "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations." But Bourdain was so much more than just a beloved and highly charismatic travel and culinary TV host. For example, Bourdain was also an accomplished writer, with several graphic novels to his name (via DC Comics), at least one of which —"Hungry Ghosts" — is under development by Sony Pictures Animation, according to Eater. And when Bourdain died by suicide in 2018, he left behind not only his millions of grieving fans but also a daughter, Ariane Bourdain, who was just 11 at the time, according to Bravo.
CelebritiesForward

The dangerous disrespect of making Anthony Bourdain speak from the dead

I should have trusted my bullshit detector; Anthony Bourdain would be ashamed of me. (At least I think he would.) There were moments in Morgan Neville’s “Roadrunner” that seemed a bit too perfect. The perfection didn’t stem from cinematography or editing or the arbitrary intercuts of Kurosawa films. It didn’t come from the insights of those who knew the celebrity chef and journalist best. It came courtesy of one of the strongest assets in the entire film: previously unheard narration from Bourdain himself.
POTUSThe Guardian

Anthony Bourdain

Roadrunner, Morgan Neville’s posthumous study of the late chef and TV star, is narrated by Bourdain himself. Five of Anthony Bourdain’s favourite food destinations. The co-author of World Travel: An Irreverent Guide reveals the places and dishes at the top of the late chef and food presenter’s list. Screen bites...
TV ShowsLaredo Morning Times

Anthony Bourdain deepfake controversy raises a question: Is the term 'documentary' obsolete?

Have documentaries evolved to the point where the very term "documentary" has lost all meaning?. Filmmaker Morgan Neville found himself at the center of controversy late last week when he admitted that he used artificial intelligence to simulate the voice of Anthony Bourdain in his latest documentary, "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain," about the beloved cook, author and television personality who died three years ago.
MusicTime Out Global

This Spotify playlist features more than 20 hours of Anthony Bourdain’s fave songs

For weeks now, the internet has been chattering about the newly released documentary Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, directed by award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville. And to be fair, there's a lot to talk about, including Neville's questionable use of A.I.-generated audio as well as the director's general avoidance of addressing addiction head-on.
MusicPosted by
Mashed

Listen To Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Songs With This Roadrunner Playlist

Of any movie released over the past few years, perhaps none has generated the amount of anticipation and fanfare among a certain subset of foodies as "Roadrunner," the Morgan Neville-directed documentary about Anthony Bourdain that hit theaters earlier this month. During his life, which was cut short at the age of 61, Bourdain built a loyal, almost cult-like following among foodies, television viewers, and readers alike. These fans have created an internet buzz around the debut of the film, which has generally received positive reviews.
Celebritiesmashed.com

The Truth About Anthony Bourdain And Eric Ripert's Friendship

Anthony Bourdain, is of course, famous (and occasionally infamous) for his culinary-themed travel shows as well as his large collection of written work that includes novels, cookbooks, and memoirs that pull back the curtain on the cooking world. With the publication of "Kitchen Confidential" in 2000, the entire course of Bourdain's life and career changed, eventually launching him out of the kitchen and into living rooms around the world with his popular shows, including "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown".
MoviesWashington Examiner

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain reminds us what makes life worth living

Three years after the untimely death of multitalented TV personality Anthony Bourdain, a recently released documentary has revealed a new side to him. Morgan Neville, who is no stranger to documenting great artists that have grappled with addiction, having directed Johnny Cash’s America, Search and Destroy: Iggy & the Stooges' Raw Power, and Keith Richards: Under the Influence, released his newest offering, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.
Moviesnewyorkirisharts.com

ROADRUNNER – Documentary on Chef and Raconteur Anthony Bourdain – in theaters today!

How it’s Irish: I was particularly taken with Bourdain’s affinity for the Irish culture and food when he visited Ireland on both his shows No Reservations and The Layover. I was thrilled this year to have the opportunity to review this film as part of its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Today Friday July 16t, 2021 marks its official opening day in theaters and online on the AppleTV+ platform.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Battled with Alzheimer’s Towards End of Show

While “The Beverly Hillbillies” remains one of classic TV’s popular shows, one of its stars was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease near its end. Raymond Bailey played banker Milburn Drysdale throughout the show’s nine-season run on CBS. According to IMDB, in some of his final scenes, there’s evidence of the disease’s advancement. Bailey reportedly wasn’t able to work anymore after 1975 in show business, according to The Life and Times of Hollywood. He only stayed in touch with one cast member, Nancy Kulp, who played his secretary, Jane Hathaway, in the series.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We had nothing': Matt Damon reflects on being 'broke' while living with pal Ben Affleck before they were famous... and recalls missing out on £200m when he turned down a role in Avatar

Matt Damon has reflected on being 'broke' while he was living with good pal Ben Affleck and trying to make it in Hollywood. The actor, 50, explained how they 'had nothing' and would show landlords in LA an article about their upcoming movie Good Will Hunting to try and find places to live.

Comments / 0

Community Policy