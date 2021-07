This month, at the order of the City Council of Charlottesville, Va., workers removed a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from what had been Lee Park. Next to go was a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson from a park nearby that had been named for him. Also in the crosshairs was a statue of Meriweather Lewis & William Clark, who explored the newly acquired Louisiana Territory, and Sacagawea, a Shoshone Indian who appears to be crouching near them in a manner some consider subservient. “I’m really happy it’s a boring morning,” John Mason, a professor of History at the University of Virginia, declared, because “boring means that no bad things happened. The ordinariness of the occasion is fine.”