Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Repeats lead Prospect Team of the Week

MLB
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe focus of the baseball world was on prospects Sunday with the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and MLB Draft both taking place in Denver. But that was just the last day in what was yet another strong week for prospects playing for Minor League teams all around the country. The...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Plummer
Person
Cody Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Reds#Padres#Mlb Draft#Minor League#Mlb Pipeline#Prospect Team Of#Yankees#Double A#Altoona Curve#Ptow#Royals#Sb#Oklahoma State#Obp#Aberdeen Ironbirds#Orioles#Acl Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Minnesota Twins ‘Fleecing’ Teams for Prospects at the Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Twins are looking towards the future as the team has traded multiple players including Jose Berrios for prospects. Nobody would have predicted back in March that the Twins would be in a position to sell off the roster and look to build towards the future. With the season quickly crashing into one of the most disappointing Minnesota sports seasons of all time, here we are.
MLBMLB

Ohtani steals way into record books in loss

ANAHEIM -- Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani continues to do things that have never been done before in Major League history. Ohtani stole his 15th base of the season in Thursday’s 4-0 loss to the A’s, becoming the first player to ever have at least 37 homers and 15 stolen bases before the end of July, per ESPN Stats & Info. And that doesn’t include the fact that on the pitching side of things, he has a 3.04 ERA in 15 starts with 100 strikeouts in 80 innings.
MLBMLB

Braves deal for Rich-Rod, bring back Duvall

ATLANTA -- The Braves made a flurry of moves ahead of Friday's Trade Deadline, including a big one to shore up the bullpen by bringing in Bucs closer Richard Rodríguez. Atlanta also traded for Royals slugger Jorge Soler, brought back Adam Duvall and dealt for Eddie Rosario, who will be given a chance to become part of the reconstructed outfield mix the Braves will use while attempting to finish strong and win a fourth consecutive National League East title.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBMLB

Energized Miggy (2 HRs) closing in on 500

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera can see the milestones ahead now. Literally. So can everybody else. “As I was walking out to the bullpen today, I saw the numbers and the milestones he’s chasing. They are unreal,” said Orioles starter Alexander Wells, the 343rd pitcher to give up a home run to Cabrera, after Thursday’s 6-2 Tigers win.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Team Send Braden Ogle To Phillies For Catching Prospect

The Pittsburgh Pirates have swung a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies that will send Braeden Ogle to the Phils for catching prospect Abrahan Gutierrez. The Pittsburgh Pirates have made their first of what hopes to be many more trades for the upcoming trade deadline by sending left-handed relief pitcher Braeden Ogle to the Philadelphia Phillies for catching prospect Abrahan Guiterrez. The news broke this morning by Jon Heyman who sent out the news on Twitter:
MLBMLB

Starlin Castro suspended 30 games

WASHINGTON -- Infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended 30 games without pay and was assessed an undisclosed fine for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday. The Nationals also announced in a statement that they will be releasing Castro...
MLBNBC Sports

Examining prospects Giants gave to Cubs in Bryant trade

The Giants indeed made the blockbuster trade deadline deal fans were clamoring for, acquiring former NL MVP Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs just minutes before 1 p.m. PT, the team announced Friday. In exchange, the Giants will send prospects Alexander Canario and Caleb Kilian to the Cubs. So what are the Giants giving up to bring in the powerful bat of Bryant?
MLBchatsports.com

Could Josh Harrison be an option for the Seattle Mariners?

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 27: Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners talks with Josh Harrison #5 of the Pittsburgh Pirates. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***. The Seattle Mariners are currently exceeding expectations and are even considering bolstering its roster at the deadline. Areas of focus...
MLBMLB

Where do Astros stand as Deadline nears?

HOUSTON -- Have the Astros done enough to fix their bullpen by making two deals to acquire three relief pitchers this week? Of course, we won’t know the answer to that until the end of the season, but there’s no doubt Houston’s bullpen should be much improved when they take the field Friday night in San Francisco.
MLBbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Phillies add starting pitcher, closer from Rangers at MLB trade deadline

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski wanted to augment the Phillies’ roster at Friday afternoon’s MLB trade deadline to increase the chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Dombrowski reportedly inquired about Twins’ 27-year-old center fielder Byron Buxton, a former No. 2 overall pick who is...
MLBMLB

Tough opener in DC leads to long team chat

WASHINGTON -- Hours after MRIs confirmed the initial diagnoses for Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left shoulder bone bruise/contusion) and Garrett Cooper (left elbow sprain), both of whom were placed on the 10-day injured list, the Marlins were handed their most lopsided defeat of the season in an 18-1 loss to the Nationals on Monday night at Nationals Park.
MLBMLB

1 intriguing prospect trade chip for each team

After getting pushed back a month to Aug. 31 a year ago, the Trade Deadline is back in its normal place on the calendar in 2021. The deadline looms on July 30 at 4 p.m. ET, moved from July 31 so it doesn't land on a Saturday with a bunch of day games on the schedule. Since a 2019 rule change, players can't be traded via waivers afterward, so any deals have to be completed by next Friday afternoon.
BaseballSan Francisco Chronicle

A's prospect Nick Allen bound for Tokyo Olympics with Team USA

Nick Allen has garnered a few designations in his early baseball career — A’s shortstop prospect, third-round draft pick, defensive whiz. He is adding another: Olympian. Allen, 22, in his first season with the A’s Double-A Midland affiliate, is part of the U.S. Olympic baseball team headed to the Tokyo Games this month.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Week 11 minor league review

The Yankees continue to see promising signs across their minor league system. Even with players on the move constantly, three of the four full season affiliates remain in first place within their given division. More exciting than the wins is the progress that many of the Yankees’ top prospects have shown across the minor leagues.
MLBfangraphs.com

Daily Prospect Notes: Draft Prospects Added to Team Lists

The players selected in the 2021 Draft have now been moved to their teams’ prospect lists on The Board. So if you want to know where Marcelo Mayer or Kumar Rocker falls on the Top 100, or where the Pirates’ picks fall on their team’s list, it’s now easy to do so. More players than were originally ranked on the Draft Board have been added to the pro lists and also now have a presence on the 2021 Draft Board; we ranked about 80 players before the draft, but another 80 or so who were picked felt as though they required immediate inclusion on the pro lists. I assumed anyone picked in the first 11 rounds will sign because, historically, they do. If a player who has been added to the pro side of The Board does not sign, I’ll remove them from the pro side and move them to the appropriate Draft year once the signing deadline passes. At most, that might be a couple of players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy