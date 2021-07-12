Cancel
Why Rangers aren’t rushing Tony DeAngelo buyout

By Larry Brooks
New York Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to buying out Tony DeAngelo, Rangers general manager Chris Drury appears to be following the Lou Lamoriello principle that when you have time, you should use it. Sources have indicated that the Blueshirts are not expected to officially cut ties with the exiled defenseman until after the Seattle expansion draft is conducted on July 21. That would leave a six-day period until the first buyout window closes on July 27.

