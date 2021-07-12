Why Rangers aren’t rushing Tony DeAngelo buyout

Nearly six months after the New York Rangers announced their intention to rid themselves of Tony DeAngelo, the divorce is on its way to being official. The 25-year-old defenseman was placed on waivers Friday, the first step to buying out the final year of his contract. The USA TODAY Network reported earlier this month that the Rangers would wait until after the expansion draft to execute the buyout, with Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff reporting that the process officially began Friday morning.