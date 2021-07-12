Cancel
NBA

Suns’ Cam Johnson provides ‘dunk of the year’ despite NBA Finals loss

By David Lazar
New York Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suns may have lost Game 3 to the Bucks Sunday night, but Cam Johnson still found a way to steal the show. With his team trailing 69-56 in the third quarter, the Suns forward inbounded the basketball and quickly got it back. Johnson garnered some momentum and picked up a full head of steam, setting his mind on the basket, until PJ Tucker got in his way. Johnson was not fazed, immediately going up and over the helpless defender, securing two points, a free throw and a dunk for the ages.

