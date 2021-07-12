Beyond Kaseya: Everyday IT Tools Can Offer ‘God Mode’ for Hackers
Across the internet, more than a thousand companies spent the past week digging out from a mass ransomware incident. In the wake of the devastating compromise of Kaseya's popular IT management tool, researchers and security professionals are warning that the debacle isn't a one-off event, but part of a troubling trend. Hackers are increasingly scrutinizing the entire class of tools that administrators use to remotely manage IT systems, seeing in them potential skeleton keys that can give them the run of a victim's network.www.wired.com
