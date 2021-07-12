Beyond Kaseya: Everyday IT Tools Can Offer ‘God Mode’ for Hackers

The US company Kaseya, which was hit by a perfidious hacking attack, claims to have received a master key with which the victims’ inaccessible data can be restored. Kaseya announced this on Friday night and gives hope to those affected almost three weeks after the cyber attack. The tool was obtained from an unnamed third party, writes Kaseya, and is already in the process of helping customers hit by the ransomware attack. So far there have been no reports of difficulties with decryption.