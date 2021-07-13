Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Vulnerable warned to avoid indoor spaces and unvaccinated people all summer

By Rachel Wearmouth, Lizzy Buchan
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FI99o_0aubO8hp00
Clinically extremely vulnerable people will be urged to find ventilated space (Image: Getty Images)

People who are clinically extremely vulnerable should avoid indoor spaces and people who have not been jabbed this summer, according to new Covid guidance.

Official advice for more than two people categorised as vulnerable will see them effectively excluded from society when laws on Covid curbs, including mandatory face masks, are dropped on July 19.

The move was branded “a survival of the fittest policy" which would see those most at risk "thrown to the wolves".

Some 3.7 million people are believed to be in this group, which includes people with some kinds of cancer and respiratory diseases.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid set out new guidance in the Commons as he confirmed that the remaining lockdown restrictions would be lifted in England on July 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2slpxN_0aubO8hp00
Health Secretary Sajid Javid (Image: PA)

Get a daily morning politics briefing straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Mirror Politics newsletter

New documents published on Monday night advise the vulnerable to meet outdoors or to look for ventilated places.

People are also asked to give careful thought to meeting anyone who has not been vaccinated, with the guidance stating: "Consider whether you and those you are meeting have been vaccinated – you might want to wait until 14 days after your second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before being in close contact with others."

The guidance also suggests asking friends and family to take a lateral flow test before visiting.

The most vulnerable are also advised to shop or visit the pharmacy at quieter times of day.

In the Commons on Monday, SNP MP Dr Philippa Whitford blasted the Health Secretary, saying: “As vulnerable people can’t count on others wearing masks, for them July 19 all not be Freedom Day but the exact opposite.”

Lib Dem MP Munira Wilson also pressed Mr Javid, saying: “They and many clinically vulnerable people, such as pregnant women, are living in fear of what living with Covid means for them.”

She added: “Is he pursuing a survival of the fittest policy where the most vulnerable will be thrown to the wolves?”

Mr Javid defended the move but said the policy would be "kept under review".

He said the Government was publishing a "safe and gradual" and stressing the need for more "personal responsibility".

Mr Javid went on: "It includes details of how we will encourage businesses and large events to use certification in high-risk settings to limit the risk of spreading the infection, how we will use guidance for the clinically extremely vulnerable and details of a review we will be conducting in September to assess our preparedness for autumn and winter."

It comes as the Government confirmed that people would be "expected", although not legally required, to continue to wear face masks in enclosed spaces, such as trains.

The apparent U-turn over guidance came after some suggested they would be ditching face coverings and making them a "personal choice".

The average number of daily cases is over 26,000 and has doubled over the last 11 days, Mr Javid said, adding they could reach as high as 100,000 this summer.

He said while hospitalisations would also rise, the Government would "stay vigilant" and monitor the prevalence and impact of Long Covid, amid concern young, unvaccinated people would be hit.

But he said "this is the right time to get our nation closer to normal life" and would move toward Step 4 of the roadmap.

He said the "wall" of protection the vaccine offered meant the country could withstand the summer wave.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “The Secretary of State has taken a high risk, indeed fatalistic, approach. Trying to guess what might happen in the winter, deciding that infections are going up anyway.

“Instead of caution he is putting his foot down the on the accelerator while throwing the seat belt off."

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

375K+
Followers
77K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ashworth
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Philippa Whitford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Commons#Mirror Politics#Snp#Government#Shadow Health#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Mayo Clinic Expert Has Dire COVID Warning For Unvaccinated People: ‘It Will Find You’

A top medical expert at the Mayo Clinic has a warning for people who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 as positive cases of the virus spike across the country. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, 83% of all new cases of the virus are now comprised of the Delta variant – a highly contagious strain of COVID that is increasing the number of deaths and hospitalizations that are occurring in the U.S.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus summer wave could lead to hundreds of daily deaths within weeks, officials warn

Lifting the final corornavirus restrictions will pile pressure on the NHS, England’s chief medical officer has warned, as government officials said a summer wave of Covid may lead to hundreds of daily deaths within weeks.Speaking at Downing Street as Boris Johnson confirmed plans to lift restrictions from next Monday, Chris Whitty said the suggestion of no pressure on the NHS was “not fully realistic”.At the same time, modelling for the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), shows that ending restrictions could lead to between 1,000 and 2,000 hospital admissions a day within weeks, with up to 200 deaths daily...
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

SNHD: Masks recommended for vaccinated, unvaccinated in crowded indoor spaces

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County health officials are now recommending everyone wear masks in crowded indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status. The Southern Nevada Health District said Friday that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear masks in spaces where they might have contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.
Mississippi StateJackson Free Press

Delta Variant Spikes, Leaves Unvaccinated Children Vulnerable

As the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads throughout the state, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 641 new cases today, the largest single-day number of cases since the spring. State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs called the report a “big jump” on Twitter this morning. That same report listed five fatalities, as well as 36 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Public Healthnwahomepage.com

A CLOSER LOOK: unvaccinated people are at risk, warns CDC director

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Delta variant of COVID-19 is a serious public threat among young people in the South. This comes at a time when schools are expected to re-open in about a month. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL (CDC) RECENT COVID DATA. Nationally, the current hospitalization 7-day average (July 7-13)...
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

Vaccinated people should wear masks in indoor public spaces, Philly officials say

Philadelphia health officials on Thursday issued new coronavirus recommendations to mitigate the spread of the highly infectious delta variant. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said the city is seeing a “small but disturbing” increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 among children, along with more than a doubling of cases. Over the past two weeks, Philadelphia has averaged 64 new cases of COVID-19 per day.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Clinically vulnerable ‘thrown to wolves’ with warning to keep clear of unvaccinated, say MPs and charities

Boris Johnson’s government has been accused of throwing some of the most vulnerable people in England “to the wolves” by leaving them without proper support when Covid curbs are lifted next week.Opposition MPs and charities have shared their frustration about new guidance for people who are clinically extremely vulnerable – which warns them to stay away from unvaccinated people when outside.Green MP Caroline Lucas said: “How on earth are clinically vulnerable people meant to know whether people sharing their rail carriage have been double vaccinated or not?”“One person’s freedom is another person’s fear,” she added. “Yet another reason why some basic measures...
Dane County, WIx1071.com

Local doctors: All unvaccinated people will eventually get some form of COVID

MADISON, Wis.– Dane County doctors say it appears some people believe there are three choices when it comes to COVID: get vaccinated and protect yourself, don’t get vaccinated and live your life, or don’t get vaccinated, but live cautiously enough to avoid the virus. With the extremely contagious delta variant now the dominant strain in Dane County, local doctors say that third option is not a reality.
RelationshipsBBC

Covid: Parents 'were treated like criminals' as their son lay dying

Parents prevented from seeing their dying son in his final weeks have said they were treated "like criminals". Ollie Bibby, 27, from South Benfleet, Essex, died of leukaemia in hospital on 5 May, a day before Matt Hancock was filmed kissing a colleague, prompting his resignation as health secretary. Penny...

Comments / 0

Community Policy