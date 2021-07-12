Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Woman rescued from man after notes left at Walmart, Fallingwater

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 17 days ago
SCOTT TWP., Pa. — A woman was rescued by police after notes were left in the women’s bathroom at two locations, asking for help.

Corey Brewer, 38, of Pittsburgh, faces sexual assault and unlawful restraint charges after the incident.

According to court documents, employees found the note indicating that she was being assaulted and held against her will. They turned the note over to police.

Police say the note at the Walmart stated that she had been sexually and physically assaulted as well as held against her will. She said Brewer had a knife and that whoever reads this should call 911, as this isn’t a joke.

When police went to the address on the note, no one answered the door, but documents state that they could hear furniture being moved in front of the door.

Police also attempted to contact the woman by phone and were told by Brewer that they were on vacation in New York.

A second note from the same woman asking for help was found in the women’s bathroom at Fallingwater Museum in Mill Run.

Police returned to the home, this time with a SWAT team, and arrested Brewer and saved the woman, who said she had been held since May 1. She told authorities that Brewer threatened to kill her and her family if she left.

Police said there were obvious signs of assault.

Police say the two were in a relationship, and the victim used to have a PFA against Brewer.

