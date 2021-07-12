Cancel
Massachusetts State

Ohio company acquires southeastern Mass. plumbing distributor

By John Bush
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
A Dayton, Ohio-area distributor of construction and industrial supplies has acquired Simon’s Supply, one of the most well-established plumbing and heating distributors in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

