Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

US cites China, Myanmar, Ethiopia in genocide report

By MATTHEW LEE
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C77TB_0aubNWaz00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday renewed genocide allegations against China for repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in its northwest Xinjiang region. It also warned Eritrea, Ethiopia, Myanmar and South Sudan of possible further sanctions for ethnic cleansing in conflicts they are involved in.

The administration sent the messages in the release of the State Department’s annual report to Congress on genocide and atrocities prevention, which calls for the federal government to outline steps it is taking to prevent and halt such actions abroad.

“This administration will defend and protect human rights around the world, and recognizes the prevention of atrocities is a core national security interest and a core moral responsibility," it said.

The report said the U.S. continues to believe that China’s actions against the Uyghurs constitutes a “genocide.” That finding was first announced by former President Donald Trump’s administration, as was a determination that Myanmar was engaged in “ethnic cleansing” against Rohyinga Muslims in its northern Rakhine state.

The report noted that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has several times reaffirmed the previous administration's claim that “the People’s Republic of China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs, who are predominantly Muslim, and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.”

Those crimes include imprisonment, torture, enforced sterilization, and persecution, the report said. It added that President Joe Biden's administration has followed through and expanded on Trump-era sanctions for the alleged atrocities.

The report said Myanmar, also known as Burma, remains at particular risk for genocide. It said the U.S. would continue to coordinate with allies and partners to press the military government there to halt all repression, including crackdowns on dissent that followed a coup in February, as well as the violence against the Rohingya.

The report also took Eritrea and Ethiopia to task for ethnic cleansing in their crackdown on dissent in Ethiopia’s western Tigray region. Blinken in March told Congress that the actions there amounted to “ethnic cleansing.” The administration has since demanded a full withdrawal of Eritrean forces from Tigray and has imposed travel bans on certain officials.

Elsewhere in Africa, the report cited deteriorating conditions in South Sudan, where it said the government “has perpetrated extrajudicial killings including ethnic-based killings of civilians, widespread sexual violence, and use of food as a weapon of war.”

“Those responsible for human rights violations in South Sudan must be held to account,” it said.

The report said the Biden administration would continue to support efforts to bring Islamic State militants to justice for atrocities committed against religious minorities in Iraq and Syria. It also reiterated the U.S. commitment to holding Syrian President Bashar Assad and his government to account for abuses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
45K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#Myanmar#South China#Ap#Uyghur Muslims#The State Department#Congress#Rakhine#State#Muslim#Trump#Eritrean#Islamic#Syrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Country
China
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Foreign Policy
Country
Syria
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Foreign PolicyPlainview Daily Herald

US urges UN Council to press Myanmar to return to democracy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat urged the U.N. Security Council on Thursday to press Myanmar’s military to stop violence and restore democracy, warning that with COVID-19 surging and hunger increasing, “the longer we delay, the more people die.”. Deputy U.S. Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis said Myanmar “is reeling...
International Business Times

Top US, UN Officials Head To Ethiopia To Press For Tigray Aid

US aid head Samantha Power and the UN humanitarian chief will hold talks in Ethiopia to press for urgent access into conflict-battered Tigray as fears grow that millions face famine, officials said Thursday. Power will meet officials in Addis Ababa to "press for unimpeded humanitarian access to prevent famine in...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Myanmar Rebel Group Says Received Covid Jabs From China

China has supplied over 10,000 Covid vaccines to a Myanmar rebel group operating near its southern border, its spokesman said Saturday, as Beijing seeks to halt the influx of cases from the coup-wracked country. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military took power in February, with a resurgent virus...
WorldVoice of America

Myanmar Media in Crisis, Report Finds

Myanmar’s military coup has devasted the country’s media, with at least 32 journalists currently detained, a new report finds. VOA’s Jesusemen Oni has more on the report just released by a press freedom group.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US ‘failed miserably’ in wargame reportedly against China attack on Taiwan

The U.S. military “failed miserably” in an October wargame scenario reportedly involving a battle for Taiwan, and now military leaders are looking at how to change the U.S. joint warfighting strategy, a top U.S. general revealed for the first time this week. During a Monday speech before the National Defense...
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

China closing county near Myanmar for mass virus testing

BEIJING — Everyone in a county in China's southwest near Myanmar will be tested for the coronavirus following a spike in infections, the government announced Saturday. Businesses, schools and markets in Jiangcheng County in Yunnan province will close Monday and Tuesday while nucleic acid testing is carried out, the government said. Travel into and out of the county will be prohibited.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to ban products from China over Uyghur genocide

The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Wednesday banning the import of products from China’s Xinjiang region. The legislation is a new attempt to penalize the country for the ongoing Uyghur genocide. For years, China has been accused of detaining Uyghur Muslims in internment camps where they are reportedly subjected to...
California StateCNET

4th stimulus check update: $2,000 payment petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 in California

Is a fourth stimulus check off the table now? While there's still public support for additional relief aid -- including a petition calling for $2,000 extra per month -- Congress is keeping talk of another round of payments on the back burner this summer and there's nothing about another payment included in any of President Joe Biden's recent proposals. Signs of an economic rebound and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout could be factors, though it's still debatable how the recovery will play out.
POTUSWashington Post

Will Trump ever be held accountable? The Justice Department just increased the odds.

Laurence H. Tribe is Carl M. Loeb University Professor emeritus and a professor of constitutional law emeritus at Harvard Law School. Donald Trump managed to evade legal accountability throughout his presidency. That might be about to change — and the newest sign comes in a brief filed by the Justice Department. It doesn’t directly address the former president, yet has ominous implications for his ability to avoid responsibility for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

DOJ decisions could sink Trump efforts to avoid Capitol riot accountability

This week, Attorney General Merrick Garland dealt dual blows to former President Donald Trump’s legal defenses. He did this via decisions involving former Trump acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. Both Department of Justice decisions undermine claims of “executive privilege” that Trump is sure to assert...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general tells Texas to rescind immigrant COVID-19 order

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday warned Texas Governor Greg Abbott to "immediately rescind" a new executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19. "The order violates federal law in numerous respects, and Texas cannot lawfully enforce the executive order against any federal official or private parties working with the United States," Garland told Abbott in a letter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy