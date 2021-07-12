Cancel
St. Louis Cardinals prospects excelled at Futures Game

By Robert Murray
Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Cardinals sent their top two prospects to the 2021 Futures Game and both played prominent roles in the game. When Major League Baseball announced its Futures Game rosters, two prominent St. Louis Cardinals prospects were featured on it. Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore, both key pieces in their long-term outlook, were not just expected to play, but play significant roles for the National League team.

