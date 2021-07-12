St. Louis Cardinals prospects excelled at Futures Game

The St. Louis Cardinals are struggling, but why haven’t they made a move yet? They have a plethora of names at their disposal to go after. The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot they can do to help them get back on track, but something has been holding them back. They haven’t gone out and made any moves, and it’s safe to say they need to do something to help shake up their team up and try to get them fired up. After looking at the free agents list there are a few names I have written down that the Cardinals should consider signing.